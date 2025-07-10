Why is Dylan Harper not playing tonight against 76ers? Latest on Spurs rookie’s status for NBA Summer League (July 10)

Dylan Harper, the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, will miss the San Antonio Spurs’ Summer League opener against the Philadelphia 76ers due to a groin injury. Due to his absence for Thursday’s contest, fans will be deprived of a highly anticipated duel between Harper and V.J. Edgecombe.

San Antonio Express-News beat writer Jeff McDonald took to X on Wednesday to report:

"Dylan Harper will miss tomorrow’s Las Vegas opener while he returns to play from the minor groin injury. He is expected to make his Summer League debut on Saturday."

Harper has been dealing with the same injury that sidelined him during the California Classic earlier this week.

Without Harper, the Spurs suffered a tough 82-69 loss to the Miami Heat on July 5. However, they bounced back the next day with a thrilling 90-88 win over the Golden State Warriors, backed by David Jones’ 25-point performance. Jones continued his impressive run on July 8 with another 25-point showing, but this time it wasn’t enough to prevent a 89-88 loss against the LA Lakers.

Dylan Harper is looking forward to learning from San Antonio veterans

Dylan Harper enters the league with high expectations, widely regarded as the top guard in his draft class. But for the young star, making it to the NBA is just the beginning.

“For me to be in this organization, it’s every kid’s dream. It’s a dream come true,” Harper said. “They really care for everyone whether you’re in the G League, two-way (Exhibit 10), star player, role player, bench guy. It doesn’t matter. They are going to care for you the exact same way.

"With the culture and family atmosphere they have, you have to work hard every day. We are going to do everything together. That’s what I’ve taken most out of it so far; ain’t no better place to land than San Antonio in my eyes."

Aware that his game still has room to grow, Harper is focused on prioritizing personal development as one of the goals for his rookie season.

“I’m not going to be perfect, but I just want to learn every day from the vets and the guys around me, like De’Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes,” Harper said. “Even a guy like Wemby, Steph Castle. Just learn as much as I can from everyone.”

Dylan Harper put the basketball community on notice during his lone year at Rutgers, leading the team with 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

With Harper expected to be available for Saturday’s matchup against Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks, fans are eager to see glimpses of the skills that made him a top prospect in college.

