Why is Enes Freedom not in the NBA? Exploring WNBA links as he continues his time away from the league

It's been nearly two years since Enes Freedom has suited up for an NBA team. His most recent run was a 35-game stint with the Boston Celtics during the 2021-22 season.

Despite only being 30 years old, Enes Freedom hasn't been able to land a new contract. According to him, he is being blackballed by the league for his political comments. He's regularly spoken out against LA Lakers star LeBron James.

While Freedom might feel this is the case, many arguements beg otherwise. The biggest thing being his skills on the court. Freedom was always a solid rebounder at 6-foot-10, but lacked the movement necessary to be a positive defender at the center position. Opponents were always able to easily target him in the pick-and-roll.

He isn't blackballed, but his constant political comments do play a part in him not getting a contract. No team wants to take on that kind of publicity for a backup center that is a defensive liability and on the wrong side of 30.

During his 11 years in the NBA, Freedom suited up for multiple teams. Some of these include the Utah Jazz, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers. In 748 career games, he averaged 11.2 points and 7.8 rebounds.

Enes Freedom wants to test his luck in the WNBA

Since the NBA no longer seems to be an option for him, Enes Freedom has his sights set on a different basketball league. That being the WNBA.

During a recent appearance on Fox News, Freedom discussed putting on a wig and playing in the women's league. He feels that if he suited up in the WNBA he would score 60 points.

"If I'm allowed in I would average 60 points and 30 rebounds."

To put this number into perspective, Freedom has never come close to scoring 60 points in an NBA game. The highest number he ever put up was 33, and that was back in 2016.

Freedom did actually attain the rebound number that he mentioned in the interview. During the 2021 season, he grabbed 30 rebounds in one game as a member of the New York Knicks.

As expected, these comments were met with a lot of outrage. It is stunts like this why the journeyman center can't find a team willing to take him on.

