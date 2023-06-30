Why did ESPN fire Jalen Rose? Reason behind shocking move explored

On Friday morning, news broke that Jalen Rose was among the 20 high-profile personalities to be let go by ESPN. The former Most Improve Player winner had been with the network since 2007, not long after he ended a 13-year stint in the NBA.

Over the past year, Jalen Rose has seen his role with ESPN slowly shrink. He had his own show, "Jalen and Jacoby," but the show was teriminated at the end of last year.

In the New York Post article regarding the firings, some insights as to why Rose might have been let go were provided. Part of stemmed from his massive salary, and it also mentioned making room for some new analysts.

Over the past year, ESPN has brought on multiple former NBA players to shake up their coverage of the league. This includes former champions Kendrick Perkins and Richard Jefferson, and longtime marksman JJ Redick.

"Rose survived with his pregame show, but, making millions, he had been a target as ESPN likes some of its emerging analysts, such as Kendrick Perkins, JJ Redick and Richard Jefferson."

Other incidents could have led to Jalen Rose being let go from ESPN

While what the Post mentioned is likely most of it, there are other things that could have led to Jalen Rose's departure from ESPN. That being one incident on air with host Malika Andrews.

During a segment one day, Rose went over to hug Andrews. When he did, she stated that he slipped his finger into her armpit.

After this ordeal went viral, many spoke on the matter. Former players like Kwame Brown also spoke out against her for trying to make Rose look bad. Once things settled down some, Rose himself touched on the matter. He made it clear that he did not do any such thing to Andrews during that encounter.

It might have been a minor part, but this is certainly something that could have led to Rose being part of ESPN's layoffs. As a former player and longtime analysts, it likely won't be long before Rose is back in the media in some form helping cover the NBA.

