Why is Evan Mobley not playing tonight against Pacers? Cavaliers big man's late scratch from game explored (May 6)

On Tuesday, Cleveland Cavaliers star Evan Mobley won't play in Game 2 of their second-round series against the Indiana Pacers. Per the Cavaliers, Mobley suffered an ankle injury in the 121-112 Game 1 defeat. After the game, 2025 Coach of the Year Kenny Atkinson revealed that the big man was set to be listed as questionable.

Atkinson pointed out the excessive physicality that led to the injury of the 2025 Defensive Player of the Year.

"I don't think they were dirty plays, but I think it passed the line of physicality, that line we've kind of been talking about where it became excessive," Atkinson said.

Mobley had 20 points, 10 rebounds and two steals in the Eastern Conference semifinal opener. In the first round, the one-time All-Star averaged 16.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 47.1 percent from deep. The big man did not miss a game in the opening series against the Miami Heat.

Two other players for the Cavaliers to miss Game 2 aside from Evan Mobley

Evan Mobley's lack of presence will be a significant factor for the Cavs, especially on the defensive end. On top of that, two other key players have been listed as out in round two against the Pacers.

Cleveland reported that Darius Garland will continue to miss action for the team due to an injured toe. The last time Garland played was in Game 2 of the Heat series during the opening round. The two-time All-Star averaged 24 points, 2.5 rebounds and seven assists during that two-game stretch.

Forward De'Andre Hunter went down in Game 1 against Indiana after a hard fall when he attempted a layup. He exited the game with a thumb injury. Hunter is important to the Cavaliers as he's the team's starting small forward, averaging 12.6 points and three rebounds on 60 percent shooting from deep.

The Cavaliers opted for a starting lineup featuring Ty Jerome, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Dean Wade and Jarrett Allen.

Cleveland is down 0-1 and looks to even the series. They hold a home-court advantage in Game 2 before traveling to Indiana to play at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Fortunately for the Cleveland Cavaliers, they still have their leading scorer in Mitchell. In the first round, the 6-foot-3 guard averaged 23.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and four assists. In Game 2, he tried to lead the charge to mount a comeback with his 33 points on 47.8 percent shooting from the field.

However, that wasn't enough as they couldn't stop the Pacers' high-octane offense.

