"Why everybody has so many guns" - Phoenix Suns' new addition turns fun question into food for thought scenario around gun violence in US

This offseason, the Phoenix Suns made some drastic changes to their roster. Along with bringing in Bradley Beal, they also acquired Jusuf Nurkic in the Damian Lillard mega-deal. The veteran center was asked a light-hearted question at media day that ended up taking an unexpected turn.

After seven seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, Jusuf Nurkic now finds himself on a stacked Phoenix Suns teams. As a native of Bosnia, he is one of the many international players in the league today.

During his media day interview, Nurkic was asked about the differences between his native country and America. He quickly shifted gears to one of the biggest issues in the U.S. today.

"I still don't know why everybody have so many guns," Nurkic said. "I still don't understand it to this day. I feel the kids should be safer in our schools."

While Nurkic might not be from the states, he has been in the country for quite a long time now. His NBA journey began almost a decade ago in 2014 as a member of the Denver Nuggets.

Jusuf Nurkic to have big role for Phoenix Suns this season

Over the past 18 months, the Phoenix Suns have gone all in on competing for championships right now. Since making the finals in 2021, Devin Booker is the only remaining player from that team. The Suns made a big splash at the trade deadline last year bringing in Kevin Durant, and followed that up with a blockbuster trade this summer for Bradley Beal.

Following these two star trades, the Suns needed to address their depth issue. They did so by parting ways with Deandre Ayton in the Damian Lillard trade to bring in Jusuf Nurkic and other players. With his new team, the veteran center will have a big role.

The Suns have all the offensive firepower they need in their big three, but defense was a major question mark. As a big and physical center, Nurkic will be called upon to anchor them on that side of the floor. The 28-year-old is also going to be the pick-and-roll partner for all three All-Stars.

Nurkic is going to have his hands full as there are multiple big-name assignments he'll have to take on down the road. Two prime examples include Anthony Davis and his former teammate Nikola Jokic.

Phoenix sees themself as a contender right now. However, if they're going to compete in the Western Conference, they'll need strong frontcourt play from Nurkic on both ends of the floor.