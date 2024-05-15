"Why everyone so quiet today" - Celtics' Paul Pierce jams to 'Not Like Us' by Kendrick Lamar post his racial slur incident on Undisputed

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce had an entertaining Monday, according to the videos making the rounds on social media recently. The 2008 NBA champion shared a video on Instagram where he jams to Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us,' a diss track aimed at Drake.

"Happy Monday why everyone so quiet today," he captioned the post.

This video was presumably recorded after Pierce's controversial moment during Monday's edition of FS1's Undisputed. The former Celtics forward apparently used a racial slur while discussing New York Knicks' Donte DiVincenzo's performance during the Indiana Pacers Conference Semifinals series.

“Look at this, first three games, look at this, look at this, look at this n***a, Key,” Pierce said before he read DiVincenzo's stats.

Paul Pierce is regarded as a fun media personality, but occasionally his comments can spark criticism. While this recent incident hasn't caused a big backlash, it did gain attention on social media. Pierce has not yet responded to the incident. Judging by the video of him jamming after the show, it appears he remains untroubled.

Paul Pierce urged Kendrick Lamar to respond to Drake after 'Taylor Made' freestyle

This isn't the first time Paul Pierce has acted on the ongoing beef between Los Angeles native Kendrick Lamar and Canadian rapper Drake. In fact, he sent a message to Kendrick in April, urging him to respond to Drake after the latter dropped the 'Taylor Made' freestyle.

“K Dot, we West, we coming back on this," Pierce said.

Kendrick Lamar later dropped a series of songs against Drake. The feud has gotten a lot of attention and even former and current NBA players have shared their opinions on the matter.

LeBron James was recently spotted dancing to 'Not Like Us,' the same song Pierce was listening to, while Lonzo Ball called Kendrick the best rapper alive.