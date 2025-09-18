"Why is everything so secretive?" - NBA insider questions Aspiration CEO's refusal to answer to support cap circumvention claim

  • home icon
By Evan Bell
Published Sep 18, 2025 20:13 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Brooklyn Nets - Source: Imagn
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Brooklyn Nets (image credit: IMAGN)

The accusations levied by Pablo Torre against the LA Clippers and Kawhi Leonard have continued to be the biggest talking point in NBA circles.

The journalist reported on Wednesday that two weeks before Leonard's first alleged "no-show payday," the Clippers bailed the team out with a $21 million deal. Yahoo's Tom Haberstroh also weighed in.

As he pointed out, Aspiration's CEO refusing to answer questions about the situation while under oath made things look worse.

Haberstroh opened up on the situation on Thursday, referencing Aspiration cofounder Joe Sanberg's deposition from this year.

"The question hanging all over this is, if this wasn't cap circumvention, why is everything so secretive?" Haberstroh said on Thursday, via Yahoo Sports Daily. "The cofounder of Aspiration, when asked under oath about the nature of these investments from Steve Ballmer and the Clippers, he suddenly said, 'I plead the Fifth.'"
The NBA is still investigating the matter.

If the league determines that Ballmer and the team paid Leonard under the table to circumvent the cap, Leonard's contract could be voided. Ballmer may also be asked to pay penalties as the team's owner.

Clippers release statement amid ongoing NBA investigation

On the heels of the latest accusations against Steve Ballmer and the LA Clippers, the team released a statement on Thursday addressing the matter.

It indicated that the franchise and Aspiration had a deal that was centered around Ballmer's commitment to the environment.

"Our development agreements for the arena included mandates to buy carbon credits, but after studying the issue of neutrality, we went far beyond those requirements, exploring ways to address emissions from our fans and contracting with Aspiration to directly purchase carbon offsets, as well as broker the acquisition of additional offsets," the Clippers said.
As Pablo Torre reported, an LLC registered under Ballmer's name made a $10 million investment into Aspiration in March 2023. It showed that Ballmer continued to invest money into the company even if its financial troubles were disclosed to him and the team in contracts.

Ballmer has maintained that he was defrauded by Aspiration like others. However, Torre believes the paper trail proves otherwise.

Whether the NBA's investigation corroborates his claim, or proves that Ballmer was a victim, only time will tell.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
