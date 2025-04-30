"Why are they having floor issues?" - Knicks fans raise concerns with weak court spot after Jalen Brunson injures ankle

Jalen Brunson gave Knicks fans a scare Tuesday night during Game 5 of their first-round matchup against the Detroit Pistons, after appearing to twist his right ankle when he stepped into a soft spot on the Madison Square Garden court. Despite the incident, Brunson logged 36 minutes, though the Knicks fell short, 106-103.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The incident raised questions about the condition of the MSG floor — a venue that hosts roughly 320 events annually — as fans worried over the potential risk to their franchise star. Brunson ended the night with 16 points on just 4-of-16 shooting, along with seven assists.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Concerned Knicks supporters vented their frustration on X (formerly Twitter).

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“Aww damn weak spot on the floor. TF goin on at the Garden I thought the rangers missed the playoffs why they having floor issues?” one said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

“MSG charging 500$ a ticket but can’t keep our players safe?? The fuck is this,” another said.

“WTF OUR OWN COURT IS RIGGING IT,” another added.

Brunson missed four weeks in March due to a right ankle injury, before making a return to play in four of New York’s last five regular-season games. He entered Game 5 listed as questionable due to the same ankle.

Ad

“Please go back to our regular colors on the floor and regular uniforms. You can’t change tradition,” another fan said.

“Yea we needa stop sharing an arena with a hockey rink,” another said.

Meanwhile, physical therapist and sports injury expert Dr. Evan Jeffries weighed in on the situation, voicing his concern in a tweet that pointed to the risks of repeat ankle issues:

Ad

“This is like the THIRD time Jalen Brunson has aggravated his right ankle in THIS series. Once an ankle is sprained ligaments are ‘laxed’ and you risks further sprains.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jalen Brunson says ankle is ‘all good’ ahead of Game 6

With the Knicks leading the series 3-2, Game 6 will head back to Detroit on Thursday, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Following the game, Jalen Brunson addressed the injury scare and reassured fans that he’s ready to go.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brunson has been the Knicks’ engine this postseason, putting up averages of 29.8 points, 8.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

His status is critical, especially considering his last two outings in Detroit, where he dropped 30 and 32 points and averaged 10.0 assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More