“Why are you gay?”- Dan Bilzerian rips Jimmy Butler apart for leaving table after doubling up 

Jimmy Butler was recently spotted alongside Neymar Jr., Ryan Garcia, and other notable personalities at the HUSTLER Casino in Los Angeles. The meeting of these superstars from their respective fields was termed the 'Greatest event in poker history.' The event was live-streamed on the Casion's YouTube page.

Among the big names was the social media influencer, businessman, and poker player Dan Bilzerian. The American ripped Butler apart in front of the other stars after the Miami Heat star stood up and left.

"Gay, why are you gay? should have said that to him. Why are you Gay?" Bilzerian said (via Miami Heatle's X handle).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Bilzerian mocked Jimmy Butler for leaving the game earlier than others. He added that he was bored with Butler after spending two hours just watching others play poker.

The video also revealed that the Heat star had tried his luck with other players but failed. He lost $35,000 before slowing down his participation. His early departure was not entertaining for Bilzerian, who is a poker professional.

Jimmy Butler has previously shared the spotlight with soccer star Neymar Jr. However, this was the first time he was seen with boxer Ryan Garcia, who made his first appearance after testing positive for PEDs and getting suspended by the New York State Athletic Commission.

Other notable personalities at the table were professional streamer Ninja, Jon Vlogs, and Chris Eubank Jr.

Jimmy Butler duels Neymar Jr. for a $174,000 hand

A lot of amazing moments happened in the 'Greatest event in poker history,' hosted by the HUSTLE Casino. However, one moment stood out — Jimmy Butler going up against soccer sensation Neymar Jr. Sporting dark sunglasses and a blue jumpsuit, Butler was ready to showcase his poker skills to other high-profile players.

In one play, the Miami Heat star put in a hefty amount of $78K, going all in with trusting the cards in his hand. Neymar followed him and dropped his entire pot of $75K. The value on the table increased to a massive $174K and Butler ended up grabbing the pot with his full house.

Expand Tweet

Neymar was disappointed as he played a hand with a triple. He had a 4 and the dealer put up two further 4s. However, he did not expect a full house from the Heat star, as he gave out a peeved smile while Butler thanked the heavens for the win.