Why did Giannis Antetokounmpo clash with Tyrese Haliburton's father? Leaked video reveals real reason 

Giannis Antetokounmpo clashed with Tyrese Haliburton's father, John Haliburton, after the Indiana Pacers eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks from the NBA playoffs in Game 5. A new video has revealed the reason for it, with Tyrese confirming what happened postgame.

In the video below, Giannis was standing on the court as Pacers players were celebrating when John approached him and was seemingly talking some trash. Pat Connaughton got in between them, with an Indiana assistant and TJ McConnell approached "The Greek Freak" to diffuse the situation.

In his postgame press conference, Tyrese Haliburton confirmed that his father was in the wrong with the incident with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Haliburton has spoken with his father, pointing out that it should never have happened. He also told reporters that he'll be speaking to the Milwaukee Bucks superstar about it.

Watch this space as the story continues to develop. It will be updated soon.

