Why is Giannis Antetokounmpo not playing in 2025 NBA All-Star game? Latest update on Bucks superstar's abence 

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. The former ASG MVP earned his ninth selection this year with a whopping 3.4 million fan votes, the highest in the league. However, Giannis will not be available to suit up. He was selected by Charles Barkley in this year's draft.

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young replaced Giannis in the All-Star game and will play for Barkley's team instead.

Why is Giannis Antetokounmpo not playing in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game?

Giannis Antetokounmpo won't suit up in the 2025 NBA All-Star game as he is dealing with a strained left calf. Giannis has missed the Milwaukee Bucks' last six games because of this ailment. It's the same injury that kept him out of the Bucks' 2024 NBA Playoffs first-round series loss against the Indiana Pacers.

On Sunday, the Bucks announced that Giannis would miss at least a week because of his injury, ruling him out of the All-Star game. Giannis played last year and tallied 23 points for the Eastern Conference team in 23 minutes. His team won 211-186. Giannis was on the winning side for the fourth consecutive year.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a big miss for Charles Barkley's team

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been one of the All-Star game's most consistent and top performers. The Milwaukee Bucks star has earned the highest votes for two straight seasons because of it. The 2021 All-Star Game MVP has kept the competitiveness alive as it continues to fade at the annual carnival.

Over the past five full All-Star games that Giannis has played, he has scored at least 20 points in each game and 30+ points thrice. Nevertheless, Barkley has two other MVP candidates on his roster, including Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

He's also added extra size with the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns, Victor Wembanyama, Alperen Sengun, and Pascal Siakam. Barkley would hope these players bring the same intensity as Giannis, as that will be critical for them to win it all.

His team will face Kenny Smith's roster in the first round and one of Shaquille O'Neal or Candace Parker's teams in the final.

