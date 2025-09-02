Why is Giannis Antetokounmpo not playing against Bosnia and Herzegovina? Latest injury update for EuroBasket clash vs Jusuf Nurkic (Sept. 2) 

Giannis Antetokounmpo will not suit up for Greece's matchup against Jusuf Nurkic's Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar was a late scratch for the 2025 EuroBasket group stage clash. According to Greece's official report, he was ruled out, citing a knee injury.

Ad

Harris Stavrou @harris_stavrou Giannis Antetokounmpo is OUT (knee)

Ad

Trending

It's unclear when Antetokounmpo sustained the injury. He had played in all three games for the Greeks, leading them to an unbeaten record and the top spot in Group C with a +77-point differential. With the other five teams losing at least once, it won't cost Greece much if they drop a game against the Bosnians, who are 1-2, fighting for a chance to stay alive.

More to follow

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More