  • Why is Giannis Antetokounmpo not playing against Bosnia and Herzegovina? Latest injury update for EuroBasket clash vs Jusuf Nurkic (Sept. 2) 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Sep 02, 2025 11:38 GMT
FIBA Eurobasket 2025 Greece - Italy - Source: Getty
Giannis Antetokounmpo will not suit up for Greece's matchup against Jusuf Nurkic's Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar was a late scratch for the 2025 EuroBasket group stage clash. According to Greece's official report, he was ruled out, citing a knee injury.

It's unclear when Antetokounmpo sustained the injury. He had played in all three games for the Greeks, leading them to an unbeaten record and the top spot in Group C with a +77-point differential. With the other five teams losing at least once, it won't cost Greece much if they drop a game against the Bosnians, who are 1-2, fighting for a chance to stay alive.

More to follow

