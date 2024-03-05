Why is Giannis Antetokounmpo not playing against LA Clippers? Latest injury update for 2-time MVP (March 4)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play in Monday night's game against the LA Clippers due to an Achilles injury, head coach Doc Rivers told reporters before the game.

The timing of Antetokounmpo's injury, whether it occurred during Milwaukee's recent win over the Chicago Bulls or if the Bucks are acting out of caution, remains uncertain. The star forward has not missed a game since Jan. 17.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to a report, the Greek Freak:

"Tried to go through pre-game warmups but was unable to finish. The injury has been bothering him for the last 2-3 games."

Expand Tweet

Antetokounmpo is performing at an MVP-caliber level and is considered a top contender for the league's most prestigious individual honor.

Giannis is averaging 30.8 points, a career-high 61.9 percent shooting from the field, along with 11.3 rebounds, a career-best 6.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.

How will the Milwaukee Bucks fare without Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Currently holding a 40-21 record and positioned second in the Eastern Conference standings, the Bucks have secured victories in their last five matchups and have won seven of their last nine games.

Under the guidance of head coach Doc Rivers, who was appointed approximately a month ago to succeed Adrian Griffin amidst internal discord and challenges within the locker room, Milwaukee is beginning to establish its rhythm.

In addition to Giannis' absence, the Bucks will be without Khris Middleton for the 11th consecutive game as he continues to recover from a sprained left ankle.

On the other side, the Clippers will play their second consecutive game without Russell Westbrook, who suffered a fractured left hand in a win over the Washington Wizards on Friday.

Milwaukee aims for its sixth straight win on Monday, having remained undefeated since the All-Star break. The team has also excelled defensively, holding opponents to under 100 points in each of their last four games.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined, the Bucks face a significant talent gap against the Clippers' robust lineup.

The absence of Khris Middleton further compounds the challenge, leaving Milwaukee especially exposed at the wing positions.

This vulnerability plays into the Clippers' strengths, with players like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George poised to exploit mismatches.