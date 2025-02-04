Why is Giannis Antetokounmpo not playing tonight against Thunder? Latest on Bucks superstar's absence (Feb. 3)

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out by the Milwaukee Bucks ahead of their game against the OKC Thunder on Monday night. The Bucks are looking to snap a three-game losing streak and are coming off a 132-119 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at home.

But why is "The Greek Freak" listed as out tonight versus the best team in the Western Conference? The Bucks' injury report indicated that Antetokounmpo is dealing with tendinopathy in the patella of his right knee. It has been an issue for the two-time MVP all season long, but it hasn't cost him many games.

Tonight's game is only the seventh contest Antetokounmpo has missed this season. It's also the second game of a back-to-back, so the Bucks rested their best player. Damian Lillard, Brook Lopez, and Khris Middleton will also be given the night off.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was coming off his 19th straight double-double and his fifth consecutive 30-10 performance. He's having another MVP-caliber season, but the Milwaukee Bucks have lost three in a row and are currently fifth in the East at 26-21.

Western Conference team wants Giannis Antetokounmpo

Following two straight days of wild NBA trades headlined by the Luka Doncic trade to the LA Lakers, Giannis Antetokounmpo's name suddenly popped up in the rumor mill. The trade deadline is on Thursday, so many front offices are going to be busy trying to improve their roster.

One of those teams is the Golden State Warriors, a team that started 12-3 and now is languishing in the bottom half of the West standings at 24-24. ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported that the Warriors are interested in bringing in a superstar like Antetokounmpo.

Siegel clarified that the Bucks are not expected to part ways with their best player ahead of the trade deadline. The Warriors are also linked to LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson.

Giannis Antetokounmpo gives interesting take on Luka Doncic trade

Speaking to reporters after the Milwaukee Bucks' loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked about his reaction to the Luka Doncic trade to the LA Lakers.

Antetokounmpo thought that it was fake, calling it shocking, but also explaining that there shouldn't be double standards when it comes to contracts.

"I understand the business of basketball, that sometimes teams need to make the best moves that are good for their organization and for their position and for their own pursuit of greatness and championships," Antetokounmpo said. "But at the same time, it goes both ways. You cannot have a double standard here. When the teams make the best moves for them and they believe they can get another player to win now. When a player believes that he can go to a different team and he believes he can have a chance to win a championship, we cannot crucify the person and say that he's not loyal and he didn't do the right thing and he let everybody down."

Antetokounmpo acknowledged that the league should have the biggest European stars in cities such as Los Angeles and New York.

