Why is Giannis Antetokounmpo out vs Indiana Pacers in Game 1? Exploring 2021 NBA Finals MVP's calf injury return timeline

One of the biggest storylines heading into the players is the health of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Following recent reports, it seems like the former MVP won't be avilable to start the playoffs.

During a recent matchup against the Boston Celtics, Giannis suffered a non-contact injury. This calf strain caused him to miss the Bucks' final games of the season, and appears to be carrying in to the playoffs.

On Tuesday morning, Adrian Wojnarowski reported the latest on Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks are preparing for him to be sidelined to start the postseason, but expect him back at some point. It was also reported that Giannis is getting constant treatment for his injured calf.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

This is a huge blow for the Bucks, as Giannis put together another MVP-level season in 2024. He finished the year with averages of 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

Losing on the final day of the season cause the Bucks to drop from second to third in the East. In the first round, they'll take on a familiar foe in the Indiana Pacers. With Giannis on the sidelines, Milwaukee will have to heavily rely on Damian Lillard to lead the charge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback