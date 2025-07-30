Why was Gilbert Arenas arrested? Taking a closer look as former NBA star targeted in high-stakes gambling operation linked to organized crime

Gilbert Arenas was arrested early Wednesday in connection with an illegal, high-stakes poker ring allegedly run out of his Los Angeles mansion. According to reports, Arenas is one of six defendants named in an indictment that includes a suspected high-level Israeli crime figure.Reports claim that Arenas hosted Omaha poker games, where young women were hired to serve drinks, offer massages, and keep players company.A statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office read:&quot;According to the indictment returned on July 15 and unsealed today, from September 2021 to July 2022, (suspected organized crime figure from Israel Yevgeni) Gershman, Arenas, and the other defendants operated an illegal gambling business. Arenas rented out an Encino mansion he owned for the purpose of hosting high-stakes illegal poker games. At Arenas’ direction, Arthur Kats, 51, of West Hollywood, staged the mansion to host the games, found co-conspirators to host the games, and collected rent from the co-conspirators on Arenas’ behalf.&quot;Arenas now faces charges including conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, operating an illegal gambling business, and making false statements to federal investigators. Each count carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison if convicted.