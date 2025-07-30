  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Why was Gilbert Arenas arrested? Taking a closer look as former NBA star targeted in high-stakes gambling operation linked to organized crime

Why was Gilbert Arenas arrested? Taking a closer look as former NBA star targeted in high-stakes gambling operation linked to organized crime

By Advait Jajodia
Published Jul 30, 2025 19:44 GMT
Duke v Arizona - Source: Getty
Duke v Arizona - Source: Getty

Gilbert Arenas was arrested early Wednesday in connection with an illegal, high-stakes poker ring allegedly run out of his Los Angeles mansion. According to reports, Arenas is one of six defendants named in an indictment that includes a suspected high-level Israeli crime figure.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Reports claim that Arenas hosted Omaha poker games, where young women were hired to serve drinks, offer massages, and keep players company.

A statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office read:

"According to the indictment returned on July 15 and unsealed today, from September 2021 to July 2022, (suspected organized crime figure from Israel Yevgeni) Gershman, Arenas, and the other defendants operated an illegal gambling business. Arenas rented out an Encino mansion he owned for the purpose of hosting high-stakes illegal poker games. At Arenas’ direction, Arthur Kats, 51, of West Hollywood, staged the mansion to host the games, found co-conspirators to host the games, and collected rent from the co-conspirators on Arenas’ behalf."

Arenas now faces charges including conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, operating an illegal gambling business, and making false statements to federal investigators. Each count carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison if convicted.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Edited by Gio Vergara
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications