Why is Gilbert Arenas beefing with Rachel Nichols? League insider's major shade at Agent Zero amid gambling probe explored

Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas cleared the air and addressed the rumors that he cooperated with authorities about the gambling investigation.According to Arenas, league insider Rachel Nichols of Fox Sports previously alleged that he &quot;snitched&quot; on the FBI. Arenas' comments came just hours after the Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier.In an episode of &quot;Gil's Arena&quot; on Thursday, Arenas insisted that he had nothing to do with the recent arrests.&quot;I'm good for all the trolling,&quot; Arenas said. &quot;That's cool, but Rachel Nichols is foul. She used my video and she actually wrote that I possibly snitched. ... Two of them n****s is gambling on NBA. One is throwing poker games and robbing his friends. It ain't got shit to do with me.&quot;The three-time NBA All-Star also said that he would never risk getting involved with organized crime.&quot;I watch enough movies to know the last group you want to snitch on is the mafia,&quot; Arenas added. &quot;Listen, I watch Dateline. They still ain’t found people since 1947. I like my YouTubing career.&quot;In response to Arenas' remarks, Nichols re-tweeted her post from July 31, which could be what Arenas was alluding to. In the clip shared by Nichols, Arenas was rejoicing and wrote, &quot;snitching Gil coming soon.&quot;&quot;I have absolutely no idea whether Gilbert Arenas is involved in investigation that led today's FBI arrests, but this from July just resurfaced on my phone,&quot; Nichols wrote Thursday.Billups and Rozier were among the over 30 people who have been arrested as part of the FBI's ongoing investigation. FBI Director Kash Patel said Thursday that the illegal gambling spanned &quot;years&quot; and took place in 11 states.Among the allegations Patel mentioned were wire fraud, money laundering, extortion and illegal gambling. He also said that there is a connection to the La Cosa Nostra organized crime group.Gilbert Arenas shares a hilarious photo on social mediaGil Arenas further fueled rumors that he was involved in the federal arrests on Thursday. The former Washington Wizards star posted a couple of photos on Instagram carrying a brown paper bag with the label, &quot;Informant Lunch.&quot;&quot;Got that Informant Lunch special this morning 🕵️‍♂️ #Agentzero,&quot; Arenas wrote in his caption on Thursday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostArenas was also seen with the brown bag throughout Thursday's episode of his &quot;Gil's Arena&quot; podcast.The NBA said in a statement that it is cooperating with the authorities regarding the allegations. The league has placed Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier on &quot;immediate leave&quot; from their teams amid the ongoing federal investigations.