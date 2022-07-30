“Why go Donovan Mitchell hunting when you can go Kevin Durant hunting?” - NBA analyst proposed a Kevin Durant to New York Knicks trade involving former MVP

The New York Knicks have not made any moves for Kevin Durant since the Brooklyn Nets forward made his request. That is baffling to Nick Wright, as he believes KD is a better choice than Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell was on the market shortly after Rudy Gobert was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Jazz are embracing a rebuild and are looking to get the best value for their players.

Dunzo @Dunzod Brian Windhorst on The Rich Eisen Show:

"That is what you know about Danny Ainge. Rest assured, he is not going to trade Donovan Mitchell until he gets the price he has in his mind"

"I think the Knicks ultimately feel some pressure to execute that deal" Brian Windhorst on The Rich Eisen Show: "That is what you know about Danny Ainge. Rest assured, he is not going to trade Donovan Mitchell until he gets the price he has in his mind""I think the Knicks ultimately feel some pressure to execute that deal" https://t.co/l0I7T66BYp

Every team knows how they want to elevate their ceiling for the upcoming season. The Knicks undoubtedly want to get back into playoff action, but Wright does not see a world where Mitchell is a better option when Durant is available.

On First Things First. Wright dropped a list of five teams he believes could be landing spots for KD. The Knicks were one of the five teams he listed, while also proposing a trade they could consider.

"Why go Donovan Mitchell hunting when you can go Kevin Durant hunting? Rich Kleimann's dream come to life. You can keep your entire business empire set up where it is."

He added:

"What does that trade look like? RJ Barrett, my pal Quentin Grimes, Obi Toppin, Cam Reddish, Derrick Rose, and four first-round picks. The Jazz don't want RJ Barrett, do the Nets want RJ Barrett? Maybe, possibly."

First Things First @FTFonFS1 Celtics trade look like?



"We know the parameters of it —Jaylen Brown plus Marcus Smart, Payton Pritchard and a couple 1st round picks for Kevin Durant. But it's not my favorite trade..."



— What does a KDCeltics trade look like?"We know the parameters of it —Jaylen Brown plus Marcus Smart, Payton Pritchard and a couple 1st round picks for Kevin Durant. But it's not my favorite trade..." @getnickwright lays out his top 5 trade scenarios for Durant. What does a KD ➡️ Celtics trade look like? "We know the parameters of it —Jaylen Brown plus Marcus Smart, Payton Pritchard and a couple 1st round picks for Kevin Durant. But it's not my favorite trade..."— @getnickwright lays out his top 5 trade scenarios for Durant. https://t.co/lbQxYqWSj6

The Knicks' primary problem last season was in the backcourt, and the team realizes that. They have brought in Jalen Brunson and are currently looking to pair him up with Mitchell.

Kevin Durant was courted by the New York Knicks in 2019

Kevin Durant in action against the New York Knicks

In 2019, the Knicks pursued Durant, which many believe should have been the deal he took. However, KD opted to join the Brooklyn Nets instead.

Speaking on why he chose the Nets over the Knicks, the two-time NBA champ said that he did not think they could contend yet.

Here is the extracted quote from the YouTube clip on Bleacher Report (from 7:20)

"I just liked the organization as far as the direction they were going in — a bunch of young guys that played in the playoffs before. The Knicks players, they‘re good young players but they still need more experience to match where I was in my career. It was nothing major against the Knicks. I just think Brooklyn is further along in the process of being a contender."

The Knicks were coming off a 17-65 season where they finished last in the Eastern Conference. The Nets, on the other hand, had a better season, with Kyrie Irving also coming to town.

Durant's time with Brooklyn has not exactly produced the expected outcome. Although he has led them to back-to-back playoff features, they have not made it past the second round.

