Why did Golden State Warriors not make any major deals at NBA trade deadline? Exploring possible reasons

Steph Curry put the limelight on the Golden State Warriors front office following a 141-105 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 10. The two-time MVP said that it was “insanity” to “keep doing the same thing” and expect a “different result.” Because of those comments, many thought that the Dubs would be major players in the recently concluded trade deadline.

Instead of doing at least one big move, the Warriors largely stood pad. GM Mike Dunleavy Jr.’s only transaction was moving backup point guard Cory Joseph and cash to the Indiana Pacers for a second-round draft pick. The move cleared a roster spot and removed roughly $11 million from the luxury tax.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Golden State Warriors chose to be smart and not overreact to their record with about two months left in the regular season. After demolishing the Indiana Pacers 131-109 on Thursday, the Dubs improved their record to 24-25. They remain in 11th place but are virtually tied with the 26-27 Utah Jazz.

The Golden State Warriors were convinced they still have a championship team

At one point, the Golden State Warriors looked like they were a shell of their past glory. Draymond Green was indefinitely suspended while Andrew Wiggins was dropped to the bench. Jonathan Kuminga complained about his role with the team and reportedly asked for a trade. Klay Thompson’s status as an elite player seems to have left him behind.

A month later, Green returned while Wiggins regained his confidence and groove. Kuminga has been carrying the team when Steph Curry has an off night. The rookies, particularly, Brandin Podziemski have given the Dubs quality minutes either as starters or as part of the bench mob.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. hinted about what the Golden Warriors planned to do leading into the trade deadline:

"I think it's got to come from within. And that comes from everybody. That's coaches, that's players, that's the whole deal of we've got to tighten this thing up and find a way to be better defensively because, frankly, offensively, we've been great."

Expand Tweet

The former NBA journeyman nailed it when he said those comments. Changes from within have allowed them to make only one minor move when they were expected to be heavy players by the trade deadline.

Considering what they reportedly had to give up to make major moves, the Golden State Warriors remained calm. They are banking on their ability to overcome most odds to see them through.

The emergence of Jonathan Kuminga has to be a big reason no major deals happened

Almost every trade scenario involving the Golden State Warriors had Jonathan Kuminga in the mix. Andrew Wiggins’ value had dropped, no one was rumored to be interested in him unless a first-round pick was thrown in.

Despite Kuminga's discontent, the young forward kept pushing for more time and bigger responsibilities from the team. Steve Kerr eventually gave in, allowing his numbers to spike since the Golden State Warriors involved him more on both ends of the court.

Kuminga averaged 11.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game in October and November combined. By December, he was putting up 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He opened 2024 by norming 20.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG and 2.4 APG. Kuminga’s numbers continue to rise in February, averaging 21.8 PPG, 5.6 RPG and 2.8 APG.

Expand Tweet

More importantly, he has bought into the system and has thrived alongside Andrew Wiggins in the starting unit. Putting the two together used to be so bad that Steve Kerr had to scrap it after just one game. Over the last two weeks, they have been a staple in the starting unit.

Had Kuminga sulked, the Golden State Warriors might have entertained trading him. Mike Dunleavy Jr. might have to make a move that would not be under the radar.

Draymond Green has proven his worth again

Besides Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins, many speculated that Draymond Green would be on the trading block. After a long layoff due to suspension, the four-time champ has proven his worth to the team once more. The Golden State Warriors defense has been better and Green’s playmaking has been a steadying force.

Green’s biggest contribution, however, may be his leadership and interaction with Kuminga and Wiggins. Steve Kerr had this to say about what the former Defensive Player of the Year had done for both players:

“Draymond [Green] really changed things with his return because he connects [Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga] at both ends of the floor just with his communication defensively, and then the way he helps get us organized offensively.”

The Golden State Warriors may have turned a corner after a rough patch. They believe that they can still compete for the championship despite refusing to make major changes to the roster.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!