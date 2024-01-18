Why is Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks postponed? Understanding NBA scheduling change

For the second time this week, the Golden State Warriors are having a game postponed. The NBA recently announced that their upcoming game with the Dallas Mavericks will be played at a later date.

Originally, the Warriors were slated to face the Mavericks on Friday night. However, following the tragic passing of assistant coach Dejan Milojevic, the matchup has been moved.

The NBA issued a press release on Thursday to provide news on the schedule change. At this time, it has not been decided when these teams will make up this game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Milojevic, 46, was an assistant coach for years with the Golden State Warriors. While at a resturant in Salt Lake City, he had a serious medical emergency and was rushed to the hospital. Late Wednesday afternoon, it was revealed that he had passed away.

Expand Tweet

Before getting into coaching, Milojevic played professionally overseas for 15 years. During his time in the NBA, he's built up multiple strong relationships. Among the stars he was most close to was Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

The Golden State Warriors now have multiple games to make up

As the Golden State Warriors deal with this tragic incident, they have not taken the court. They were supposed to take on the Utah Jazz Wednesday, thus why they were in Salt Lake City. However, the matchup was also postponed after Dejan Milojevic was taken to the hospital.

With two games already being moved, there is no telling when the Warriors will be back in action. One thing that benefits them is they have a big gap in the schedule coming up. Since the game against the Dallas Mavericks is not being played now, Golden State isn't supposed to play again until January 24th. They are slated to face the Atlanta Hawks in Golden State.

Now that they have about a week between games, the Warriors organization can properly deal with this tragic event.

Milojevic was only 46-years-old, and spent a large portion of his life in and around the game of basketball. After going undrafted in the NBA in 1999, he opted to play overseas. The 6-foot-7 forward played for a series of clubs until 2009 when he decided to retire.

Three years after his playing career ended, Milojevic broke into coaching. He was an assistant for multiple pro teams in Europe, along with the Serbian national team.

Upon joining the Golden State Warriors, Milojevic was tasked with working with frontcourt players. Among the guys he worked with the most were Kevon Looney, Draymond Green, and James Wiseman before he was traded.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!