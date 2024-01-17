Why is Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz postponed? Reason explored amid GSW assistant coach health scare

The Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz game scheduled for Wednesday was postponed. With Steve Kerr’s team eager to improve their place in the Western Conference standings and the Jazz looking to build on their six-game win streak, the postponed game has left fans scratching their heads.

Details on the news had remained scarce, with the NBA Communications account on X (formerly Twitter) announcing the game was postponed. At the time of the league’s announcement, the official statement said that the Warriors vs. Jazz was postponed due to ‘an emergency in the Warriors family.’

"The National Basketball Association game schedule for tonight between the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz has been postponed due to a medical emergency in the Warriors family. The date for the rescheduled game will be announced at a later time."

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz postponed: A closer look at NBA’s reason

Longtime NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski has shed new light on the postponed game. While fans were left both confused and concerned following the league’s announcement, Wojnarowski’s report rallied the support of the NBA community around the team.

He tweeted that Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic suffered a medical emergency on Tuesday night. While out at a restaurant in Salt Lake City ahead of Wednesday’s game, Milojevic had a serious medical emergency that resulted in his hospitalization.

"Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic — a 46-year old Serbian — has been hospitalized after a sudden and serious health issue at a restaurant in Salt Lake City on Tuesday night, team sources tell Ramona Shelburne and me."

So far, no further updates have emerged regarding Milojevic. The only exception has been a statement from the Golden State Warriors, released via The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. The statement from the Warriors relayed by Milojevic indicated that the medical emergency occurred at a private team dinner.

Given that the team was present at the time of the emergency, it’s understandable that the Warriors vs. Jazz postponed game will be rescheduled.

Milojevic, who has been with the Warriors since 2021, had a career of his own for a number of years. In 1998, he won the U22 European Championship for Serbia & Montenegro and gold in the 2001 EuroBasket tournament.

After coaching Mega Basket from 2012-2020, he joined Buducnost in 2021 before joining the Golden State Warriors as an assistant coach.

