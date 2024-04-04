Why is Grayson Allen not playing tonight against Cleveland Cavaliers? Latest injury update for Suns' guard (April 3)

Grayson Allen is ruled out as a late scratch for Wednesday's contest between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns. Allen is dealing with a hip injury. It will be his seventh missed game of the season. The 28-year-old has been instrumental for the Suns' offense, averaging 13.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists, shooting 50.0%, including 46.9% on 3-pointers, the highest in the NBA.

The hip injury for Allen is something he's dealt with throughout his career, and it 'flares' up at times, as per Suns coach Frank Vogel. The Suns have a difficult stretch, so this could be a precaution. They've relied on Allen to get them out of lean stretches with his shooting, and he arguably remains their most important player behind Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

The game against the Cavaliers is one of the relatively easy games for the Suns over the final stretch. Cleveland is nearly back to full strength but has a rocky record over its past few outings.

The Suns will start Royce O'Neale for the injured Grayson Allen on Wednesday. O'Neal upgrades their defense as Allen's replacement. He's also a respectable shooter from 3, shooting 37.0%.

When will Grayson Allen return?

Grayson Allen could return by the Phoenix Suns' next game on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. That appears one of their most difficult games left, as the Timberwolves have the size, depth and tools to contain the Suns' offense.

Allen could help the Suns by spacing the floor and getting the Timberwolves' point-of-attack defense attention away from Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. Allen has done the often with his hot shooting nights, taking significant pressure off the Suns' big three.

As for Wednesday, the Suns will hope they get decent production out of Royce O'Neale and Eric Gordon to compensate for Allen's absence. Cleveland might be the underdog, but it can be a highly efficient team on both ends. It has the depth to match up with different teams regardless of their firepower.

The Suns need a win desperately, with the ninth-placed Lakers closing the gap on them. A loss could tie the teams for losses, and if they have the same record, LA will get the advantage because it holds the tie-breaker over Phoenix.