"Why don't you grow a pair of b**ls and trade LeBron James?" - Fox Sports analyst challenges LA Lakers to trade 'The King' this offseason and start rebuilding

A Fox Sports analyst has asked the LA Lakers to trade away LeBron James and start rebuilding.

The Lakers are heading into a challenging summer after a disappointing season that ended with the team not qualifying for the NBA Playoffs. The Lakers will likely have a tough time reconstructing their roster, considering their limited cap space.

They will also have to find a new coach after firing Frank Vogel on Monday and also decide the future of Russell Westbrook. However, another option for the Lakers is to start a full-scale rebuild rather than surround "The King" and Anthony Davis with aging veterans once again.

Breaking: Frank Vogel has coached his final game for the Lakers, a decision that's expected to be shared with him as soon as Monday, sources tell @wojespn

On '2 Pros and a Cup of Joe' on Fox Sports Radio, hosts Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington talked about the Lakers' offseason. Knox challenged the Lakers front office to take control of the franchise and have the guts to do the unthinkable: trade LeBron James. He said:

"If you're the Lakers organization, and you're not one of these doormat organizations that you're desperate to be relevant, why don't you grow a pair of balls and trade LeBron James? Be the first organization that says we're done with this crap."

"If you're the Lakers organization and you're not one of these doormat organizations that are desperate to be relevant, why don't you grow a pair of balls and trade LeBron James?" Start moving forward and take back your roster and organization!"

Arrington countered that the Lakers need James, as he makes the team watchable. James was the main reason why fans went to the arena and tuned in on television despite the team's disappointing season. The Lakers are one of, if not the most storied franchises in NBA history. Arrington said:

"They need a guy to put asses in the seats, though. If you're going to let LeBron go, you're not just going to have people coming to watch the Lakers play just because they're the Lakers... You're not going to find the perfect storm of a player with the popularity and the draw like Lebron James."

Should the LA Lakers consider trading LeBron James?

LeBron James of the LA Lakers

LeBron James is one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA. He's also in the GOAT conversation and still plays at a high level despite being 37. However, should the Lakers do the unthinkable and trade James in the upcoming offseason?

"The King" has a year left on his contract, but he's eligible to sign a two-year extension starting on Aug. 4. James appears to be enjoying his time in Hollywood and would not be interested in changing his address unless it's time to play with his son Bronny.

On "The Shop," LeBron James says the next player he wants to team up with in the NBA is his son Bronny James. Bronny is 17 years old and currently plays basketball for Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles.

The Lakers' future hangs in the balance, as they have no first round draft picks till the 2026 season. James and possibly Anthony Davis could be long gone by then, so it's really going to be a tough decision for the franchise. They can still run it back next season and hope for the best.

However, Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal has a different take on the possibility of trading James. O'Neal told CNBC earlier this season that the Lakers would never win again if they deal "The King."

"If you trade LeBron, you'll never win again, so you have to make a decision. If you put LeBron around the right guys, they are definitely going to win. I think whoever put the team together needs to step up and try and fix it," O'Neal said.

Nevertheless, a busy offseason beckons for the Lakers.

