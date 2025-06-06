"Why does Hali pops look like SGA’s Grandpa?" - Fans react hilariously to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton’s dads' NBA Finals link up

Before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, a photo of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton’s fathers surfaced. Several fans reacted to the picture of Vaughn Alexander and John Haliburton together.
The photo that went viral on X was originally shared on the Instagram story of "No Flukes," a podcast hosted by Alexander.
A couple of fans hilariously commented about the looks of Haliburton's father.
Several others had a positive reaction to the meetup of the two.
Here is how another fan reacted to the photo:
Gilgeous-Alexander and Haliburton are both competing in their first NBA Finals series.
The Thunder finished the season with the league's best record (68-14). They swept the Memphis Grizzlies to open their 2025 playoffs. In the second round, OKC dismantled the Denver Nuggets in seven games and eliminated the Minnesota Timberwolves in the conference finals in five games.
On the other hand, the Pacers entered the playoffs as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. In the first two rounds, they eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks and the first-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in five games. In the conference finals against the New York Knicks, Indiana won in six games.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander comments on the 'young superstar' discussion ahead of Game 1: "It's for the world to decide"
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton's impressive playoff runs have fueled the debate on the best young superstar in the league right now.
In an episode of "NBA Today" posted on Wednesday on Instagram, host Malika Andrews asked Gilgeous-Alexander how he would put him and Haliburton in the "young superstar" debate.
"I don't know how to define that one," SGA said. "For me personally, I think that's one of those things that's like the face of the league convo. It's for the world to decide and their opinions and they come together and I guess it's a collective. More people think you're a superstar or more people think you're a face of the league than not.
"And I guess you become that and you walk into it. But I don't think that's something that has a formula. I think it's just like a feel thing."
Game 2 of the NBA Finals will be on Sunday before the series shifts to Indiana for Games 3 and 4 on Wednesday and on June 13.
