"Why in the hell would I put Ben Simmons and Russell Westbrook on the same team?" – Shannon Sharpe on possible trade scenarios for Anthony Davis and their consequences

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons continues to be a popular name in the NBA world. As the basketball world continues to wait for a resolution between the 76ers and Simmons regarding a possible trade, it appears as if a new team is intrigued with the idea of acquiring the versatile 25-year-old.

NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the LA Lakers have remained active in the trade market and Ben Simmons was one of the names he mentioned.

It remains to be seen if the LA Lakers would even have what would be necessary to entice the Philadelphia 76ers in a potential Ben Simmons trade. The team has a roster full of veteran players, and it's unlikely the team will have enough young assets to entice Sixers general manager Daryl Morey for a potential deal.

One potential idea thrown around by fans was the idea of the Lakers trading Anthony Davis for Simmons.

When speaking today on "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," analyst Shannon Sharpe spoke about how the addition of Simmons wouldn't even help the current roster fit for the Lakers.

"Why? Why in the hell would I put Ben Simmons and Westbrook on the same team?" Sharpe said. "Your starting backcourt would be bricks. The Lakers are window shopping."

Although the idea of intrigue in adding a player like Ben Simmons will be more than intriguing for Lakers fans, it's going to be tough to pull off.

Shannon Sharpe went on to bring a great point that cannot be understated. With the current roster build the Lakers have, the team is struggling when it comes to their outside shooting. Adding someone like Simmons to the mix would most likely make that problem worse, as Simmons has built a reputation around the NBA for his inability to shoot the ball from outside.

There have been a number of players on the Lakers roster who have disappointed this year with their inconsistent play.

While some wonder if the Lakers could move on from superstar Anthony Davis, it remains highly unlikely the team would do something of that magnitude.

Davis has been productive this year for the Lakers but is expected to miss at least four weeks with a recent MCL sprain. When Davis is at his best, he's one of the most lethal two-way forwards in the entire NBA. The problem is that the Lakers could struggle to find equal value in any potential trade for the eight-time All-Star.

As each week of the season passes, Philadelphia 76ers disgruntled star Ben Simmons is going to keep hearing his name come up in trade talks.

The league's trade deadline is just around the corner, and teams are going to be eager to try to make moves to improve their roster. Simmons has yet to return to the NBA court this year as he's stood firm on his desire to be traded to a new team.

