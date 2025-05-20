“Why I can’t stand Knicks” - Pacers legend Reggie Miller once slammed New York making massive “front-runner” claim 

Reggie Miller is renowned for two things: his impeccable shooting and his intense rivalry with the New York Knicks. With Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and the rest of the Knickerbockers advancing to the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals, a flashback to Miller's greatest hits against New York is definitely in order.
After Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals, the Indiana Pacers legend appeared on "The Mark Jackson Show," where he opened up on his animosity towards the Knicks.
"This is why I can't stand the Knicks," Miller said. "They're front-runners, right? They think they're God's gift to basketball."
The Basketball Hall of Fame member then recounted two notable things that happened when he was working the commentary booth during the Pacers-Knicks series last year. For one, the Madison Square Garden crowd once broke out into chants of "F*** you, Reggie" during a Knicks home game.
Then, shortly after these chants echoed throughout the arena, Josh Hart approached Miller at courtside to playfully remind him that the entire venue was cussing him out.
"Where gasoline was poured on it was when Josh came over to me," Miller relayed. "Why am I being dragged into this series? I'm here to work!"
Though Hart came with the "gasoline," a fire has long been burning within Miller when it comes to the Knicks franchise. From 1993 to 2000, the Miller-led Pacers faced the Knicks six times in the playoffs. In this head-to-head (wherein the two squads won three series apiece), some of the most memorable moments came via the Indiana sharpshooter.
Miller, of course, infamously threw up the choke sign at renowned Knicks fan Spike Lee during Game 5 of the 1994 Eastern Conference Finals. In his role as TNT commentator, Miller will certainly have to be more subdued in 2025.
Reggie Miller reacts to Knicks fan who urinated on his Indianapolis mural
As if to underscore the intense rivalry between the Knicks and the Pacers, a Knicks fan allegedly urinated on a Reggie Miller located in Indianapolis.
Miller went on to post his reaction, giving a shoutout to the Indiana-based artist who created the mural.
"Lots of IDIOTS in this world @pamelablissart512," Miller posted on Instagram. "Just know your work is beloved worldwide."
The vitriol between the two Eastern Conference franchises will once again come to a head as Game 1 takes place on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden — with Miller, of course, on the call.
