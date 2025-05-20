  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • “Why I can’t stand Knicks” - Pacers legend Reggie Miller once slammed New York making massive “front-runner” claim 

“Why I can’t stand Knicks” - Pacers legend Reggie Miller once slammed New York making massive “front-runner” claim 

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified May 20, 2025 01:13 GMT
Cleveland Cavaliers v Indiana Pacers - Source: Getty
Cleveland Cavaliers v Indiana Pacers - Source: Getty

Reggie Miller is renowned for two things: his impeccable shooting and his intense rivalry with the New York Knicks. With Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and the rest of the Knickerbockers advancing to the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals, a flashback to Miller's greatest hits against New York is definitely in order.

Ad

After Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals, the Indiana Pacers legend appeared on "The Mark Jackson Show," where he opened up on his animosity towards the Knicks.

"This is why I can't stand the Knicks," Miller said. "They're front-runners, right? They think they're God's gift to basketball."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Basketball Hall of Fame member then recounted two notable things that happened when he was working the commentary booth during the Pacers-Knicks series last year. For one, the Madison Square Garden crowd once broke out into chants of "F*** you, Reggie" during a Knicks home game.

Then, shortly after these chants echoed throughout the arena, Josh Hart approached Miller at courtside to playfully remind him that the entire venue was cussing him out.

Ad
"Where gasoline was poured on it was when Josh came over to me," Miller relayed. "Why am I being dragged into this series? I'm here to work!"

Though Hart came with the "gasoline," a fire has long been burning within Miller when it comes to the Knicks franchise. From 1993 to 2000, the Miller-led Pacers faced the Knicks six times in the playoffs. In this head-to-head (wherein the two squads won three series apiece), some of the most memorable moments came via the Indiana sharpshooter.

Ad

Miller, of course, infamously threw up the choke sign at renowned Knicks fan Spike Lee during Game 5 of the 1994 Eastern Conference Finals. In his role as TNT commentator, Miller will certainly have to be more subdued in 2025.

Reggie Miller reacts to Knicks fan who urinated on his Indianapolis mural

As if to underscore the intense rivalry between the Knicks and the Pacers, a Knicks fan allegedly urinated on a Reggie Miller located in Indianapolis.

Ad

Miller went on to post his reaction, giving a shoutout to the Indiana-based artist who created the mural.

"Lots of IDIOTS in this world @pamelablissart512," Miller posted on Instagram. "Just know your work is beloved worldwide."

The vitriol between the two Eastern Conference franchises will once again come to a head as Game 1 takes place on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden — with Miller, of course, on the call.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications