"Why would I seek approval from a man?" - Jaylen Brown's ex-girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick gets real on her dating deal-breakers

Jaylen Brown's ex-girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick expressed her thoughts on her dating deal-breakers. The former WNBA player joined Cameron Brink and Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry Lee on Monday's episode of "Straight to Cam," Brink's podcast.

In her appearance on the show, Brown's former girlfriend talked about her experience dating an athlete, stories from the All-Star weekend, and more. During a segment, Gondrezick named the things that are deal-breakers for her when it comes to dating.

"Why would I seek approval from a man?" Gondrezick said. (3:38)

The former WNBA player made the statement while summarizing the struggles in her life. She said that God had lifted her up whenever she was down, and that was something that no man could provide for her.

She also talked about her relationship with Jaylen Brown and shared the one thing she learned from her time with the Celtics star.

"The non-negotiable for me is when a guy tries to dim my light. That's something I had to learn from my previous relationship." (0:10)

Gondrezick said she was even told that her job was to sit and look beautiful. The former WNBA player initially pushed it under the rug, and it was not until later that she realized she was settling in her relationship, which she did not want.

"Not opening the door": Jaylen Brown's ex-girlfriend names her biggest pet peeve in a relationship

Jaylen Brown's ex-girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick named her biggest pet peeve in a relationship. In her appearance on the "Straight to Cam" podcast, the former WNBA player was asked about her biggest 'ick' in a relationship.

Gondrezick lost herself in thought for some time before coming up with her answer.

"Not opening the door for me is big," she said. "It's funny cuz I will literally stand at the door, and he will be in the car, and I am standing there. You can drive off if you want to." (0:19)

Sydel Curry Lee jumped in the conversation and asked Gondrezick if it qualified when a guy reached out to open the door while inside the car, and the former WNBA player rejected the idea.

She said that opening the door and walking in front of her were her two biggest pet peeves. Gondrezick also claimed she was open to teaching guys about her pet peeves, but it would be a one-time reminder.

