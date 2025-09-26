  • home icon
  • “Why would I not take that opportunity?”: Lakers' JJ Redick reveals spending time with Tom Brady and $10,500,000,000 NFL franchise coach for advice 

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 26, 2025 12:25 GMT
Lakers
Lakers' JJ Redick reveals spending time with Tom Brady and $10,500,000,000 NFL franchise coach (Credits: Getty)

LA Lakers coach JJ Redick told reporters that he has been spending time with Tom Brady and LA Rams coach Sean McVay this offseason. Redick will enter his second season on the sidelines with the Lakers in October. In his first season at the helm, he led the team to a 50-32 record, finishing as the third seed in a tightly contested West.

However, the Lakers were unsuccessful in the playoffs and were eliminated in the first round. As he looks to take the next step with his team, Redick has been surrounding himself with elite company. Speaking to ESPN on Thursday, the Lakers coach explained his decision to spend time with the NFL greats.

“I’m the type of person who spends an hour and a half going down a deep, deep rabbit hole on ChatGPT,” Redick said. “The summer, to me, is an opportunity to grow outside of just X’s and O’s. … Sean McVay, Tom Brady, it’s greatness. Why would I not take that opportunity?”
Sean McVay is the youngest coach in the NFL’s modern era, entering his ninth season with the LA Rams, valued at $10.5 billion. He has led them to two NFC titles and a Super Bowl victory during his tenure. Tom Brady, on the other hand, is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback in football, winning seven Super Bowls.

JJ Redick earns a contract extension with the LA Lakers after a strong debut season

Speaking at a joint press conference with JJ Redick on Thursday, Rob Pelinka revealed that the Lakers have given the coach a contract extension this summer. Redick took the helm in 2024 after reportedly signing a four-year $32 million deal.

His strong performance in 2024-25 has led to a show of confidence from the Lakers despite the team's lack of postseason success, an important move for LA after being under three different coaches since 2018.

JJ Redick’s team showed promise in his first season and looks even better heading into year two. The Lakers have made some key signings this summer for next season, acquiring a sorely needed starting center in Deandre Ayton and adding key backcourt depth with the signing of Marcus Smart.

With their star trio of Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves returning, Redick's Lakers could shock many in 2025-26.

