Why is Indiana Pacers trading Bilal Coulibaly to Washington? Reason behind trading NBA 2023 Draft pick 7 explored

Just after making their first selection of the 2023 NBA Draft, the Indiana Pacers have made the first trade since things got underway. After selecting Bilal Coulibaly with the No. 7 pick, they quickly traded him to the Washington Wizards.

Part of why the Indiana Pacers made this trade is because they had their sights set on one prospect. That being Jarace Walker. The 6-foot-8 forward played for Houston last season and averaged 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

With this trade, the Pacers get the best of both worlds. They walk away with the prospect they want in Walker, and are sure to get more assets in return by sending Coulibaly to the Washington Wizards.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi, the Pacers are netting a pair of second-round picks in 2028 from the Wizards in exchange for Coulibaly.

