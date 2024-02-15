Why was Isaiah Stewart arrested in Phoenix? Closer at incident and details involving Drew Eubanks

Isaiah Stewart and Drew Eubanks already grabbed headlines before the Phoenix Suns hosted the Detroit Pistons at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Detroit’s backup center was a late-game scratch heading into the said game. Eubanks, meanwhile, managed to play 18 minutes and contribute six points, six rebounds, two steals and one block.

The Pistons had already ruled out Stewart due to an injury. But, Arizona’s Family News reported the bigger reason why he would not have been able to play for Detroit had he been healthy:

“Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart was arrested and cited for punching Phoenix Suns’ Drew Eubanks hours before the teams played on Wednesday night, Phoenix police said.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The fight reportedly broke out a few hours before tip-off. Stewart and Eubanks had been arguing when they finally confronted each other. It was Detroit’s big man who allegedly threw the first punch. Arena security managed to separate the two but not before Eubanks suffered a minor injury.

Isaiah Stewarts, after his arrest and citation, was later released.

The Phoenix Suns promptly released a statement leading into the game:

“The attack on Drew Eubanks was unprovoked, and acts of violence such as this are unacceptable. We unequivocally support Drew, and will continue to work with local law enforcement and the NBA.”

The Detroit Pistons, meanwhile, were not as emphatic in their press release:

“We are in the process of gathering information about what happened and what provoked it, and responding to the NBA and local authorities.”

Pistons coach Monty Williams, who coached in Phoenix the previous four seasons, didn’t agree with how the Suns handled the situation. The 2022 NBA Coach of the Year had the following to say in the postgame conference:

“The thing is to get all of the information. The NBA will do an investigation. For me to come here and make a statement would be a bit irresponsible. ... You really don’t know. … There is a time for the information to be gathered and then you can make a statement.”

Expand Tweet

In November 2021, Isaiah Stewart was also involved in an on-court altercation with LA Lakers superstar LeBron James. Both were ejected in the same game with James getting a one-game suspension while Stewart was penalized for two.

When will Isaiah Stewart return?

Isaiah Stewart’s return will depend on the result of the investigation that the NBA will unquestionably conduct. The league has already reportedly asked for videos containing the said altercation. Like Monty Williams said, information is still being gathered before a date is set for Stewart’s return.

If the Phoenix police investigate the matter, the NBA will take a backseat first and allow the authorities to finish first. At this point, when he will be allowed to return is anybody’s guess.