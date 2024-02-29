Why is Ivica Zubac not playing tonight against LA Lakers? Latest injury update for center after late scratch (February 29) 

Ivica Zubac is a late scratch for Wednesday's LA Lakers-LA Clippers game. He wasn't on the injury report until an hour and a half before tipoff. The Clippers say Zubac will miss the game tonight because of illness. It's a tough blow for LA as it's already without star player Paul George.

However, the Clippers' depth at the five could be handy in these circumstances, with Mason Plumlee, Daniel Theis and PJ Tucker available. They will have a tough challenge with guarding the in-form Anthony Davis.

Zubac was a better matchup for the Lakers center, especially in a one-on-one situation. His size advantage allowed him to hold his own against Davis. The Clippers might be forced to double on Davis with the other options, freeing up the Lakers' shooters.

The Lakers star has made a significant leap with his playmaking, so it ideally won't be Ty Lue's adjustment to stop the nine-time All-Star. It will be intriguing to see what defensive schemes he has in store for Davis and the rest of the frontline that's much bigger than the Clippers'.

When will Ivica Zubac return?

Ivica Zubac should return for Saturday's Washington Wizards-LA Clippers game. He's only out because of illness, so the Serbian should be able to recover in time. He's been huge for the Clippers this season as a pick-and-roll partner with James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

Zubac averaged a career-high 12.0 points and 9.5 rebounds per game in 46 outings. He's shooting 65.5%. Zubac isn't only contributing with his scoring but his involvement in actions with Harden and Westbrook as well. His rolls to the rim have freed up others, while his positioning has improved, too.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have been beneficiaries of that as the off-ball wings. That's been critical to the Clippers' 37-19 season.

Ivica Zubac has also been huge defensively for the undersized unit, especially against the Denver Nuggets and LA Lakers, where he's had to match up with Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis.

He could be a vital cog in the playoffs this year against them and the Minnesota Timberwolves if the Clippers face these teams in the postseason. LA has often struggled against the bigger teams since trading for Harden.

They have lost frontcourt depth with the departures of Nicolas Batum, KJ Martin, Marcus Morris Sr. and Robert Covington.

