Why is Jamal Murray not playing against the Pelicans? Latest injury update from Nuggets

Jamal Murray will miss a regular season game for the first time this season because of a hamstring strain he suffered from during the Denver Nuggets' matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. As a result, Murray will sit out their game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. Reggie Jackson will replace him as a starter.

According to the Nuggets, Murray will most likely only miss one game. If things go according to plan, Murray should be back for their matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.

Looking at Jamal Murray's performances this season

Despite not being named an All-Star in his career, Denver Nuggets fans acknowledge Jamal Murray as one of the franchise's brightest stars. Murray is undoubtedly the Nuggets' second-best player next to Nikola Jokic. Throughout his seven active years in Denver, he's put up big-time performances that have helped Jokic and the team achieve success.

While it's unclear if Murray will ever get his first All-Star nod this season, the star guard has been solid for the Nuggets, averaging 16.3 points, 7.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

One of his most impressive performances was when Denver faced the Utah Jazz last Sunday, with Murray coming up with a double-double outing with 18 points and 14 assists. He then had another double-double performance on Friday against the Dallas Mavericks: 18 points and 13 assists.

His performances have helped Jokic and the Nuggets secure their 6-1 record. With the way things are turning out early this season, Denver is proving that it could defend its title and go back-to-back.

However, it's a long way to go for the duo of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic. As long as the Joker continues to perform the way he has for the past three seasons and Murray can stay healthy, the Nuggets might again make history in the 2024 NBA playoffs.