Why is Jamal Murray not playing tonight against Suns? Latest injury update for Nuggets star (March 27)

Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray has been ruled out for the marquee clash against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, the team announced.

The Nuggets are riding a four-game winning streak and have managed to adjust in the absence of Jamal Murray over the past few games.

Once again, the Nuggets will face the challenge of playing without their point guard as they take on the stellar Phoenix Suns, who are coming off 3-1 in their past four games.

Murray sustained a sprained ankle during the Nuggets' victory over the Knicks on Thursday, forcing him to sit out the past two games. Initially designated as questionable for tonight's showdown, he was later downgraded to out on the injury report.

The injury occurred during the game's closing moments when he attempted to advance the ball up the court in transition. With the Knicks defenders converging on his drive, he sought to slow down, but in doing so, he lost his footing and rolled his ankle outward.

The Nuggets understand the significance of entering the postseason with a fully healthy roster, especially after realizing their potential in last year's title pursuit. They're cautious not to rush Murray's return, prioritizing the team's overall health over securing the top seed.

At the time of writing, both Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic are listed as probable and will be game-time decisions.

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns preview without Jamal Murray

Denver is averaging 114.8 points per game, ranking 14th in the NBA. Their shooting efficiency stands out, with a 49.6% overall field goal percentage, placing them fifth in the league, and a 37.2% shooting accuracy from beyond the arc, ranking them 11th.

The Denver defense permits opponents to score an average of 110.0 points per game, ranking seventh best in the NBA. They allow 46.4% shooting overall and 35.8% shooting from beyond the arc, both of which are the eighth-best in the league.

Even in the absence of their second-leading scorer, Jamal Murray, Denver boasts ample talent to compensate.

Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic leads the charge, supported by established NBA talents such as Michael Porter, Aaron Gordon and Reggie Jackson, all capable on both ends of the court, alongside other contributors on the roster.

Phoenix has slipped to 10th in the NBA in points scored, averaging 117.1 points per game. However, they maintain strong shooting percentages, ranking fourth in field goal shooting at 49.6% and fifth in 3-point shooting at 38.1%.

Defensively, the Suns allow an average of 114.1 points per game, placing them 16th in the league. They concede 46.3% shooting overall, ranking seventh, and 36.4% shooting from beyond the arc, which positions them 14th.