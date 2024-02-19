Why is James Harden not a 2024 NBA All-Star? Closer look at former MVP's snub

LA Clippers guard James Harden was not selected for the 2024 All-Star Game, marking the second consecutive year he has missed out on this honor. However, his teammates Paul George and Kawhi Leonard were named All-Stars.

Harden ranks fifth this season in assists per game with 8.4, but his scoring has decreased due to playing alongside other strong offensive players. His current average of 17.5 points per game is his lowest since his last season with the OKC Thunder.

However, he still has a strong argument for being an All-Star, boasting a career-high 3-point percentage of 42.1%. He has also been performing well as the starting point guard for the Clippers(36-17), ranked third in the competitive Western Conference.

Before not being named an All-Star, James Harden expressed that he had bigger goals with the Clippers for the season.

"I've got bigger goals," Harden told Law Murray of The Athletic.

"None of that—scoring titles and assists and All-Stars and MVPs—right now. I've done it all. I'm here for one reason. And I think everybody knows what the reason is."

The Western Conference starters for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game are Lakers superstar LeBron James, OKC Thunder's MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dallas Mavericks phenom Luka Doncic, Suns star Kevin Durant, and reigning Finals MVP Nikola Jokic from the Denver Nuggets.

The reserves are George, Leonard, Anthony Davis Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards, Stephen Curry and Karl-Anthony Towns.

James Harden’s All-Star voting results

James Harden was ranked sixth in the voting for Western Conference All-Star guards starters. He did not receive any media votes but garnered 932,392 fan votes, placing him sixth in fan voting. He also received 26 votes from his fellow players, placing him eighth in player votes.

Harden's former Brooklyn Nets teammate Kyrie Irving, along with All-Star reserves Stephen Curry and Anthony Edwards, as well as All-Star starters Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, all finished ahead of him in the All-Star voting.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker clinched the last backcourt spot for the Western Conference All-Stars.

In the selection process for All-Star reserves, each head coach voted for seven players in their conference: two guards, three frontcourt players and two additional players at any position.

Since no player from the Western Conference was injured, James Harden could not have been selected as an injury replacement for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

It's uncommon for teams to have more than two All-Stars. The last occurrence was in 2017 and 2018 when the Golden State Warriors had Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant as starters, with Draymond Green and Klay Thompson as reserves.

In 2015, the Atlanta Hawks also had four reserves: Al Horford, Kyle Korver, Paul Millsap and Jeff Teague.