Why was James Harden fined $100,000 by the NBA? Exploring the aftermath of his public outburst against 76ers President Daryl Morey

James Harden has recently found himself in hot water following comments made on Daryl Morey concerning his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. While the two had a good connection dating back to Harden's time in Houston, things have deteriorated recently, with Harden taking aim at Morey during a recent trip to China.

On Tuesday, the NBA Communications Twitter account announced that Harden had been fined $100,000 by the NBA. The full statement reads:

"The NBA announced today that Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden has been fined $100,000 by the NBA for public comments on August 14 and 17 indicating that he would not perform the services called for under his player contract unless traded to another team.

"The league's investigation, which included an interview of Harden, confirmed that these comments referenced Harden's belief that the 76ers would not accommodate his request to be traded."

With that in mind, let's take a look back at Harden's specific comments on August 14th and 17th that have landed him in hot water.

Looking back at James Harden's controversial comments

While in China, James Harden spoke to his fans, denouncing Daryl Morey, and calling him a liar. In addition, Harden also stated that he would never be a part of any organization that Morey is a part of.

"Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part o. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."

Adrian Wojnarowski, a veteran industry insider, tweeted about the fine on Tuesday. The league determined that Harden's comments about refusing to play for Morey violated the league's rules on public trade demands, as he detailed on Twitter.

"The NBA is fining Sixers star James Harden $100,000 for his recent comments referring to franchise president Daryl Morey as a “liar,” sources tell ESPN."

"For the league’s purposes on the fine, Harden’s comments that he would never be part of an organization that included Morey played a bigger part in the fine, sources said. It touched on the league’s rules concerning public trade demands."

While James Harden may not be sweating the $100,000 fine, it's clear that the NBA is going to keep a close eye on the trade situation in Philadelphia. In the wake of Harden's comments, and his recent fine, the question is whether or not the former MVP will begin the season with the team.

With the season set to tip-off in October, only time will tell how this situation plays out.

