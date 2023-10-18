Why was James Harden a no-show at Sixers practice? Exploring his whereabouts as trade rumors heat up

The James Harden saga in Philadelphia continues. Recent reports have emerged that the star guard missed practice Wednesday as he remains focused on being traded from the Philadelphia 76ers.

James Harden has been around the Philadelphia 76ers, but not much. Missing practice is his latest stunt following being a no-show on media day. Harden has stated he plans on playing while he waits for a trade, but has yet to appear in a preseason game.

Along with being away from the team, reports surfaced that Harden is instead spending his time in Houston.

Harden has not been shy about wanting a change of scenery from the Philadelphia 76ers. He's gone to great lengths to get what he wants, including taking public shots at Daryl Morey on many occasions.

This saga began in the offseason, when Harden made his decision regarding his player option. After taking his deal for next season, he immediately informed the team of his desire to be traded.

A James Harden trade is still not close

Since this ordeal began over the summer, only one team has seriously engaged with the Philadelphia 76ers on a trade for James Harden. That being the LA Clippers. While both sides have had on and off discussions for months now, recent updates indicate a trade is still far off.

Similar to when Ben Simmons wanted out of Philadelphia, Daryl Morey is not selling low. His goal is creating a deal that keeps the 76ers in a position to contend for a title in 2024 and beyond.

Based on the reporting, neither side appears willing to budge from a negotiation standpoint. Along with not wanting to give up multiple first-round picks for Harden, the Clippers have also reportedly taken Terrance Mann off the table.

"Morey has been adamant he wants the Clippers to send a second first-round pick, plus a future pick swap and expiring contracts in exchange for Harden, according to league sources. Los Angeles has indicated no desire to part with more than one first-rounder and has little reason to do so, knowing there aren’t other bidders aggressively pursuing Harden’s services. The same goes for the Clippers parting with talented forward Terance Mann, sources said."

The Sixers have one more preseason game agaisnt the Atlanta Hawks before opening the year against the Milwaukee Bucks. With no trade in sight, Harden will soon have to make a decision on if he actually plans on suiting up.