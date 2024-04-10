Why is James Harden not playing tonight against Phoenix Suns? Latest injury update on former MVP (April 9)

The LA Clippers announced shortly before tipoff that guard James Harden will not be available for Tuesday's marquee Western Conference showdown against the Phoenix Suns when the teams meet for their third matchup this season.

Harden's absence from the Clippers' initial injury reports was notable, but it was observed that he did not take part in the team's shootaround hours before tipoff.

Initially listed as available, the former MVP's status for the game shifted from questionable due to right foot inflammation to being ruled out.

Harden was downgraded to questionable due to a right foot injury for Sunday afternoon's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers but ultimately took the court for the game.

He is expected to participate in one of the next two games for the Clippers. The team faces a distinctive back-to-back schedule with matchups against the Suns in Phoenix on Tuesday and in Los Angeles on Wednesday before hosting the Utah Jazz on Friday and his former team, the Houston Rockets, on Sunday.

LA Clippers schedule ahead of James Harden's sudden absence

The Clippers will also be short of two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard for this game, as the star forward is sidelined for his fifth consecutive game due to right knee inflammation.

The Clippers are navigating the delicate balance of securing optimal seeding while prioritizing the health of their players entering the playoffs.

The most probable scenario places them in the fourth seed, setting up a first-round matchup against the fifth seed Dallas Mavericks. Nevertheless, the team remains vigilant, aiming to prevent any late-season downturns that could compromise their home-court advantage in the opening round.

The Beard has demonstrated remarkable durability for the Clippers this season, sitting out only two games since joining the team in a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers. With his absence, it's likely that Russell Westbrook and Norman Powell will see increased playing time.