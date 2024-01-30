Why did Jarred Vanderbilt get ejected from Lakers-Rockets? Closer look at squabble with Dillon Brooks

LA Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt has been ejected after a skirmish with Houston Rockets guard Dillon Brooks on the court. LA’s defensive stalwart was called for his first technical foul for shoving Brooks. The former Memphis Grizzlies enforcer baited Vanderbilt to do something more by staring him down.

As Brooks slowly backed away, Vanderbilt eventually lost his cool and took a swipe at the back of his opponent’s head. The referees were already on top of the situation and unquestionably saw the second motion. LA’s backup wingman was promptly tossed for a second technical foul.

The LA Lakers were trailing 46-36 with 10:17 seconds left in the quarter when the dustup happened. Jarred Vanderbilt had only been on the court for seven minutes and contributed three points and one steal. Dillon Brooks had four points, one assist and one steal before the confrontation.

This isn’t the first time Vanderbilt and Brooks had some conflict. The two were also going after each other during the Lakers’ second-round upset of the Memphis Grizzlies last season. Brooks was still part of Ja Morant’s supporting cast at that time.

Although Jarred Vanderbilt and Dillon Brooks weren’t called for technical fouls during their encounters in the playoffs, there’s no love lost between the two.

Dillon Brooks might have baited Jarred Vanderbilt into an ejection

Dillon Brooks is one of the best in the NBA in goading opponents into doing something reckless. The All-NBA Defensive team member will not hesitate to get under the skin of opposing players. He tries to do it by trash-talking and the occasional hard foul or what others even consider as dirty play.

Against Jarred Vanderbilt on Monday, he did it by repeatedly nudging and holding the LA Lakers forward. For most of the night, Vanderbilt responded by just staring at Brooks or giving his version of holding and nudging. It was a game the former Minnesota Timberwolves player should not have engaged Brooks with.

It took only the second quarter and roughly seven minutes of action on the floor for Vanderbilt to lose his cool. Dillon Brooks, meanwhile, calmly took everything in stride. When Vanderbilt first shoved him, Brooks wasn’t even surprised by it.

Jarred Vanderbilt’s absence will be a crucial loss for the LA Lakers. He is their best and most versatile perimeter defender. Against the Houston Rockets, he already had the chance to guard Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. If he had not been tossed, he would have surely been asked to shadow point guard Fred VanVleet as well.

Dillon Brooks is still on the floor for the Rockets. He remains LeBron James’ primary defender. Unlike Vanderbilt, the four-time MVP knows how to deal with Brooks’ tactics.

