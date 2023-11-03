Why is Jason Kidd missing game against Denver Nuggets? Exploring reason behind Mavericks coach’s absence

The Dallas Mavericks are traveling to Denver Friday night, but Jason Kidd will not be in attendance. Reports emerged that the team will be without their head coach for their matchup against the reigning champions.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Jason Kidd did not travel with the Mavericks due to a non-covid illness. Assistant coach Sean Sweeney is set to serve as interim head coach for Friday's game.

Friday is a big matchup for the Mavericks. Not only are they going up against the defending champions, but it is their first game on their in-season tournament schedule.

After two years as an assistant head coach for the Lakers, Jason Kidd made the jump to coach the Mavericks. In his time there, he's posted a regular season record of 94-74 and is 9-9 in the postseason.

Heading into this game against the Denver Nuggets, the Mavericks sit in the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference. They are also one of the two remaining unbeaten teams in the NBA. Only the Boston Celtics have yet to drop a game as well.

Who is taking over for Jason Kidd while he's away from the Dallas Mavericks?

With Jason Kidd away from the Mavericks, one of the assistant coaches will be taking the helm. Sean Sweeney has a long history with Kidd, and is tasked with leading the charge against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

Sweeney and Kidd first linked up in Brooklyn, when the former NBA point guard landed his first head coaching gig. That same year, Sweeney's journey in the league began as a video coordinator. Not long after, he was promoted to the title of assistant coach.

After one season, Kidd was fired from Brooklyn. He ended up landing on his feet as he was offered a job to coach the Milwaukee Bucks. Among the assistant coaches he brought on was Sweeney.

Sweeney spent four seasons with the Bucks before taking a job with the Detroit Pistons as an assistant coach. Him and Kidd then reuntied three years later when he became coach of the Mavericks.

While he never played in the league, Sweeney did play basketball at a high level. He played all four years in college and was a starter for most of his time at the University of St. Thomas.

After years of bouncing around the league as an assistant, Sweeney finds himself with an opportunity to showcase himself as a head coach.