Why is Jaxson Hayes not playing tonight against Celtics? Latest on Lakers star center explored (Mar.8)

LA Lakers center Jaxson Hayes has been ruled out for their game against the Boston Celtics on Saturday. This is a massive blow to the Lakers considering the matchup.

The Purple and Gold are on an eight-game winning streak and will be put to the test against the defending NBA champions. However, with Hayes out, it might be more challenging to beat them.

Hayes has been dealing with a bruised left knee for several days. His knee got worse after taking on the New York Knicks on Thursday. As a result, Hayes won't be available to play against the Celtics.

Taking up his minutes will likely be Trey Jemison, Alex Len and Dorian Finney-Smith. These three bigs will have to put in a lot of effort on Saturday as the Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis will make his return to the lineup.

Stopping Boston's big man will be key to the Lakers' success. As for the duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, LA has LeBron James and Luka Doncic to rely on to match them.

Jaxson Hayes helps Lakers become best defenders in NBA

The LA Lakers have been on top of their game since the arrival of Luka Doncic. Prior to the massive trade on February 1, the Lakers were sitting in sixth place in the Western Conference. They climbed the ladders, shocking the league as they made their way to second place.

While the majority credit Doncic for solidifying LA's roster, many overlook Jaxson Hayes' efforts on defense. According to New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy, the Lakers have been the best defensive team in the league for several weeks despite not having their former best defensive players Anthony Davis and Max Christie.

“If you look at the numbers, Jaxson [Hayes] has been the number one defensive big since February 1," Murphy said. "I think that’s where people had their worries, but they defend really well as team and then Jaxson, he’s tall, athlete, defends in space, he’s able to protect the rim. And then offensively, all he has to do is stand in Dunker’s spot and Luka and LeBron are going to find him."

"It’s really not much that he has to do that he can’t do, like he’s able to do all those things at a high level," Murphy continued. "I think he’s filled that so-called ‘void’ that everybody thought was going to be present with the Lakers because he’s been able to do so.”

With that in mind, it's concerning not having Jaxson Hayes in the lineup against the Boston Celtics. Lakers will hope Alex Len, Trey Jemison and Dorian Finney-Smith can fill in the shoes of Hayes in his absence.

