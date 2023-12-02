Why did Jayson Tatum get ejected against Sixers? Closer look as Celtics All-Star gets thrown out for 2nd time in his career

Jayson Tatum got ejected in the third quarter of the Boston Celtics home game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. Tatum had issued a technical foul for arguing a separate foul in the first quarter. He drew his second tech in the third quarter after another interaction with the refs over an offensive foul.

Tatum got tossed after that. Players had to separate him from extending his conversation with the referees further. It was only his second career ejection. The All-Star forward's first career ejection came earlier this year against the New York Knicks on Feb. 28th, 2023.

The Celtics lost against the Knicks 109-94 that game. But the outcome was different on Friday against the Sixers, albeit Tatum getting ejected. The Celtics won 125-119. However, it was a one-point game when Tatum got tossed out. Boston stared at an ugly defeat against the shorthanded Sixers, playing without Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

The 76ers showed tremendous grit behind Patrick Beverley's 26-point outing. It was a back-and-forth game until the Celtics stretched their lead marginally in the clutch.

Jayson Tatum played 27 minutes, scored 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished four assists on six-of-nine shooting before getting ejected. He also had seven costly turnovers, though. He got ejected after his final turnover as he committed an offensive foul against Robert Covington.

Evan Turner doesn't mince words about Jayson Tatum's ejection

Evan Turner, former Celtics assistant coach, wasn't impressed with Jayson Tatum's ejection on Friday. Turner called out the officials for throwing out the MVP candidate in a nationally televised game.

"You can't throw Jayson Tatum out of a nationally televised game," Turner wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Come on now. I'm finna go to the crib."

It seemed like a bold call, as it was a home game for the Celtics. Tatum's reaction wasn't as heated, either. However, if the official deems a player's interaction hostile, they can issue a technical. In Tatum's case, it was his second tech, leading to his ejection.

Some officials let it pass and warn players if they are a tech away from ejection, but that wasn't the case in Tatum's situation.

However, the Celtics won the game, which may overshadow the chatter about Jayson Tatum getting tossed out. If the result went the other way, there would've been more questions raised over the official's calls, especially because it was a close encounter.

Boston improved to a league-best 15-4 record following the win, extending their advantage atop the Eastern Conference standings.