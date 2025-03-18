Why is Jayson Tatum not playing against Nets tonight? Celtics star's absence from game explored (Mar. 18)

Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum will be unavailable as his team host the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, per Celtics beat writer Noa Dalzell.

About 90 minutes before tipoff, Dalzell reported that Tatum and fellow All-Star Jaylen Brown were downgraded for the game.

Tatum has a right knee tendinopathy, according to the team. This will be the sixth game he will miss this season and the third this month. On the other hand, Brown is dealing with a right knee posterior impingement.

Boston is coming off a 115-113 win at Brooklyn on Saturday. The five-time NBA All-Star finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists on 8-for-19 shooting (1-for-7 on 3-pointers).

In 63 games this season, Tatum is averaging 27.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and a career-best 5.9 assists. He is shooting 45.4%, including 35.2% from the 3-point line.

The Celtics have won their previous three matches with Brooklyn this season. They aim for a season sweep and their 50th win on Tuesday. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Jayson Tatum on balancing rest and being on the court

Jayson Tatum, known to prefer being on the court rather than resting, shared his thoughts on preparing for a deep postseason run.

With a playoff spot clinched, the Boston Celtics are trying to balance resting key players. Tatum also sat down the team's 114-108 victory over the Utah Jazz on March 10 due to the same issue in his knee.

Tatum told reporters following Boston's 103-91 win against the Miami Heat on Friday that, although he understands the team trying to keep him fresh, he always tries to play, especially on the road.

"I understand the balance of being fresh and stuff, ready for hopefully a long playoff run," Tatum said. "I’ve talked about the value that I’ve put into playing in road games. I've been very blessed and fortunate to come in arenas, I see a lot of Tatum '0' jerseys and kids with my shoes on.

I understand it might be for their birthday or Christmas gift or whatever, and I try to stay ready and play as much and often as I can — and especially games on the road."

Coming into Tuesday, Jayson Tatum and Boston look to extend their two-game winning streak. The Celtics (49-19) sit comfortably at second in the Eastern Conference.

