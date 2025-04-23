Why is Jayson Tatum not playing tonight against Magic? Celtics superstar’s absence explored for Game 2

  • home icon
By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Apr 23, 2025
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has been officially ruled out for Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round series against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

On Wednesday, Tatum was the lone Celtics in the injury report. He was listed as doubtful with a wrist injury. The setback is considered day-to-day.

The Celtics star took a hard fall after going up for a dunk in the final quarter of Game 1, landing awkwardly on his right wrist.

This is a developing story.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
