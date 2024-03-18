Why is Jayson Tatum not playing tonight vs Pistons? Latest status of 5x NBA All-Star for Celtics - March 18

The Boston Celtics will be taking on the Detroit Pistons without their superstar Jayson Tatum. Tatum was already listed as questionable coming into the matchup due to a right ankle impingement but his status was later downgraded to out. He has been dealing with the same injury for the past few games but chose to play through the pain.

Expand Tweet

Tatum joins Jrue Holiday (shoulder contusion), Al Horford (rest), JD Davison (illness) and Sam Hauser (ankle) on the Celtics' injury report against the Pistons. Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis will get a chance to shine through these injuries.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On the plus side, it looks like Brown has been taken out of the team's injury report and will play against the Pistons after missing two of the team's last three games.

The Celtics have already clinched a playoff spot with a 53-14 record. They remain the number one team in the East and it looks like they'll hold on to that distinction as they are 9.5 games ahead of second place. Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons are 12-55 and are sitting close to the bottom of the conference.

As such, it makes sense to give Jayson Tatum and their other key contributors a day off to recover from their injuries. Their presence will be much more important once the postseason kicks off.

When will Jayson Tatum return to the Celtics lineup?

Fans of the Boston Celtics might be wondering when their superstar player is coming back to the lineup. Currently, the team has not released a timeline for his return. However, his next chance to suit up will be on Wednesday (Mar. 20) against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Given that his injury doesn't appear too serious, he might make a comeback within the week. However, it is also possible for the Celtics to give him a few extra days of rest, considering that they will be a target once the playoffs come around.

With Jayson Tatum being the team's clear leader on offense (27.1 ppg), he will be needed more in the playoffs. Although, this does not mean coach Joe Mazzulla will rest him until April when the postseason begins.