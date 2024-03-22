Why is Jayson Tatum not playing tonight vs Pistons? Latest update on Celtics' 5x All-Star - March 22

Jayson Tatum has been one of the candidates for this season's NBA MVP, with the Boston Celtics closing in to secure the best record in the league. However, he is set to miss his second game in their last three matchups against the bottom-dwelling Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena.

According to the recent injury report of the Celtics, Tatum is still nursing an ankle injury, which is also why he missed the team's matchup against the same team on March 16. Along with Tatum, Al Horford is not expected to suit up for the Boston Celtics.

Through this development, the Celtics are set to start Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Xavier Tillman and Payton Pritchard.

This is going to be the fifth game that Jayson Tatum will be missing in the 2023-24 season. The Celtics have won three out of four times when the former Duke Blue Devil was absent.

The Celtics enter this matchup against the Pistons carrying a 55-14 record and a 6.5-game lead over NBA Western Conference leader OKC Thunder. In the East, this team has a wide 10.5-game lead over the second-placed squad, Milwaukee Bucks.

Tatum has been averaging 27.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.1 steals in the 65 games this 2023-24 season.

Jayson Tatum stats vs Detroit Pistons

This is the third time that the Boston Celtics will be facing the Detroit Pistons this season, and they have won both encounters. Jayson Tatum only played in their December 28 encounter when the Pistons were battling to avoid getting their 28th-straight loss.

The game went overtime, with the Boston Celtics prevailing by just six points, 128-122. Tatum tallied 31 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and five steals. He also shot 11-of-31 from the field and made only 2-of-11 of his three-point attempts.

He is also shooting the ball at 46% from the field and 37.6% beyond the three-point line. The five-time NBA All-Star is also a reliable free throw shooter doing 83% In the Celtics last match against the Pistons on March 18, Jaylen Brown tallied 31 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one block. Payton Pritchard, Derrick White and Krisapts Porzingis each contributed 20 points or more as well during the 25-point blowout win.