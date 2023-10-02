Why does Jimmy Butler don new hairstyles on media days? Exploring reasons behind Heat star’s mystifying appearance

For the second year in a row, Jimmy Butler has showed up to media day with an absurd appearance. This time around, he showcased his "emo" look. Many speculate why he does this, but there is one clear answer. The answer being that he is one of the NBA's biggest trolls.

The reason he does this is to be a big joke to the NBA. Along with showing up to his press conference like this, Jimmy Butler also takes photos. Because of this, the league has no choice but to use these graphics of him throughout the year.

Last season, Butler showed up to media day with massive dreadlocks. Throughout the season, the league had to use those pictures when marketing games for the Miami Heat. Ironically enough, Butler had them removed and looked like his normal self when the season started.

The league used these photos for some time, but ended up getting tired of Butler's antics. They eventually made the decision to replace his photo with his NBA 2K graphic instead.

Jimmy Butler eventually clapped back at the league for removing the photo of him in dreadlocks. He likes the hairstyle and didn't approve of them not using pictures of him from media day.

"You're supposed to be using my media day picture. Put my hair back that way that it was because I love that hairdo on me," Butler said.

Jimmy Butler's hairstylist opens up about dreadlocks look

Jimmy Butler's hairstylist had been with him since his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and she was left speechless at last year's request. She admitted he has a lot of crazy requests, but didn't think he would actually go through with it.

“He’s like, ‘All right, bet.’ So it became a challenge for me from him,” Dart says. “I don’t think anybody was really super serious until the moment I actually had the extensions and I was like, ‘OK, I’m ready whenever you are.’

“I think we were all kind of just like, ‘Yeah, this is happening.’”

Later in the interview, she explained how she never thought the look was going to get as much attention as it did.

“We knew it was going to be a big deal,” Dart says. “It ended up being a way bigger deal than we imagined it to be.”

For the second year in a row, the NBA now has to deal with another crazy look from the Heat star. Only time will tell if they will decide to showcase this emo appearance when marketing big games.