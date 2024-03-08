Why is Jimmy Butler nicknamed Heat Wentz? Looking at Heat star's Pete Wentz connection

Jimmy Butler, famous for his flamboyant off-court side quests, made a notable impression during the media day of this season.

The Miami Heat's standout player is known for his competitive spirit on the basketball court, yet he approaches life off the court with a sense of humor. This was evident during the Miami Heat's media day marking the start of the 2023-24 season.

Following a defeat in the NBA Finals, Butler made an appearance for his official headshot and preseason discussions sporting an "emo" hairdo, facial piercings, and makeup.

"Fall Out Boy" announced the appearance of the Heat's star player in their music video on 'X.'

The group shared a clip from the music video to highlight Butler's participation, dubbing him "Heat Wentz" as a tribute to Pete Wentz, the Fall Out Boy's bassist.

In a subsequent post, Fall Out Boy humorously suggested they might rename themselves "Ball Out Boy," accompanying their remark with a gif of "Emo Jimmy" from the Heat's media day.

The All-Star forward made an appearance in the official music video for "So Much (For) Stardust," portraying a character in a rodeo scene where he was seen miming the words to their song.

Throughout the video, Butler was noticeable for his vibrant purple outfit and distinctive "emo" hairdo, showcasing his dance moves and sharing laughs.

Jimmy Butler hilariously explains his "emo" look at media day

At the outset of his press conference for the 2023-24 season, Jimmy set the tone with a straightforward declaration:

"I'm emo. Leave me alone."

Responding to inquiries about his appearance, Butler explained:

"This is my emotional state. I'm one with my emotions, so this is what you get."

Rumors were circulating that Butler's discontent stemmed from the Heat's failure to secure a trade for the renowned guard Damian Lillard.

Lillard was traded from the Trail Blazers to the Bucks right before the season began, an event that coincided with him adopting his "emo" appearance.

This instance represented the second year in a row that he surprised everyone with a new hairstyle for media day.

For the 2022-23 season, he debuted with long dreadlock extensions for his official headshot, which led to him being dubbed "Dreadlock Jimmy."

Jimmy Butler links up with Pete Wentz at Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks game

The Jimmy and Pete Wentz duo shared a wholesome moment during the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks' inaugural matchup of their season series at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Wentz was seen sitting courtside, known for his love for the sport, notably for the Chicago Bulls came to see the Mavs - Heat game, featuring key players like Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy.

Miami Heat's official 'X' page tweeted their courtside interaction.

