Why is Jimmy Butler not playing in 2025 NBA All-Star Game? Reason behind Warriors star's absence explored

Jimmy Butler wasn't selected as an All-Star for the 2024-25 season and will not be participating in Sunday’s game. His absence is notable, as the 2025 All-Star Game is set to take place at the Chase Center, the new home of Butler since joining the Golden State Warriors.

Ad

One of the main reasons Butler was left off the All-Star roster, both as a starter and reserve, was the presence of other players who were more deserving based on their performances this season.

Earlier in the season, Butler found himself at odds with the Miami Heat’s front office and eventually requested a trade. While still with the Heat, he openly expressed his desire to "get his basketball joy back." However, multiple suspensions due to conduct detrimental to the team led to him missing several games, significantly hurting his All-Star chances.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Additionally, his on-court production in Miami was underwhelming by his standards. Butler posted his lowest scoring average since the 2013-14 season, putting up 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game before being traded to the Warriors.

Eventually, a combination of missed games, disciplinary issues and subpar performances led to Butler being excluded from this year’s All-Star Game.

Jimmy Butler All-Star Game stats

Jimmy Butler may not be known for putting up standout regular season numbers, but he has been a reliable and consistent performer for every team he has played for over the past decade.

Ad

Throughout his career, Butler has earned six All-Star selections. He made four consecutive appearances from 2015 to 2018 before receiving the honor again in 2020 and 2022.

Despite his multiple selections, the former Minnesota Timberwolves star has only played in four All-Star Games, where he has averaged 4.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.

Also Read: "Mostly me and Pat Riley": Warriors GM reveals how the Jimmy Butler-Golden State trade shaped up

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.