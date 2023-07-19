Why is Jimmy Butler not playing for Team USA in FIBA World Cup 2023?

Jimmy Butler was not one of the names in the Team USA roster for the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup. The tournament takes place in Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10.

Butler was left off the roster by personal choice. He would have easily made the roster if he wanted to play for Team USA this summer. Butler did not play for Team USA during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, too, and was also was not in the 2019 FIBA World Cup roster.

He did help lead the team to a gold medal at the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics but has not been a major part of USA Basketball since. Butler was also likely exhausted after leading the Miami Heat to a long playoff run to the NBA FInals.

He was also recovering from the sprained ankle injury he played through during the playoffs. Butler rolled his ankle in the second round of the NBA playoffs. He played through it but was clearly not able to live up to the same level he had in the first round against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Who is in the Team USA roster for FIBA World Cup?

The USA will send a young roster to try and win gold at the World Cup. They are still the favorites to win the tournament despite their relative lack of experience.

None of the players from the gold medal-winning team in Tokyo will be a part of the 2023 World Cup roster. It will be a much younger team with none of the players ever appearing in an Olympic or World Cup game.

Rookie of the year Paolo Banchero headlines the roster. He chose to represent the States instead of Italy and figures to be a big part of the rotation. Austin Reaves made the squad after a groundbreaking run in the playoffs for the LA Lakers. Anthony Edwards could be the leading scorer and will look to make a jump as his star continues to rise.

Bobby Portis is the only veteran in the squad. He may be forced more into a role as a big. The team only has two other big men for rebounding and paint presence in Walker Kessler and Jaren Jackson Jr.

A trio of former Villanova stars bolster the roster. Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart closed the season with their stocks ascending. They will look to keep up their run of form at the FIBA World Cup.

Tyrese Haliburton, Brandon Ingram and Cam Johnson round out the roster. Johnson and Haliburton recently earned big contracts this summer and will look to live up to their new hype.

