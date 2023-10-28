Why is Jimmy Butler not playing against Timberwolves? Latest injury update about Heat star

Jimmy Butler will be absent from the Miami Heat's rotation this weekend as the team faces the Minnesota Timberwolves. After playing in the team's first two games of the season, Butler will now watch from the sidelines as the Miami Heat take on Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves. Ahead of the game, the official Miami Heat account listed Butler as out due to rest.

Butler, along with a number of other players, will watch from the sidelines, hoping Tyler Herro can lead the team to victory in his absence. Butler has played 34.0 minutes per game in the first two games of the season.

In the team's season opener against the Detroit Pistons, Butler started the year off on a high note, posting a 19-point, 13-rebound double-double. While protecting the ball at the highest level, Butler helped propel the team to a 103-102 victory while playing 34 minutes.

On Friday, however, Butler struggled against the Boston Celtics. He went just 3-11 from the floor scoring 14 points while adding just five rebounds and three assists. Given his struggles, and Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves being the second of a back-to-back, the Heat are resting Butler.

Looking at the 2023-24 season for Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat

This season will see Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat look to bounce back from a tough NBA Finals loss to the Denver Nuggets. The Heat defeated the No. 1 seeded Milwaukee Bucks, No. 5 seeded Knicks, and No. 2 seeded Celtics in what can only be described as a cinematic run.

The team notably did so without Tyler Herro, who broke his hand early in the team's first-round series with Milwaukee. In his absence, Jimmy Butler stepped up in a big way before being forced to play through an ankle sprain, which notably seemed to hold him back.

Throughout the offseason, there were rumors of the Heat making a blockbuster trade for Damian Lillard, however, nothing came to fruition. Instead, the team made several moves that flew under the radar, such as the signing of Thomas Bryant, in pursuit of another finals appearance.

Heading into the season, the 34-year-old Butler has made it clear that he isn't slowing down any time soon. Speaking to media members at the Miami Heat media day, Butler cited himself as the best one-on-one player in the world:

"Damn right it do. Luckily this is a team game. And I realize that I need my teammates to win ... and I'll always be grateful for my teammates. But as far as being the best basketball player in the world goes? One-on-one? I'm taking my chances."

Butler has been rested on the second leg of back-to-backs in recent years, so his absence on Saturday was somewhat expected. As he and the team look ahead to the postseason, it's clear that they want to keep Jimmy Butler fresh for another deep playoff run.